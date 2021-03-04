Minnesota grandparents go viral on TikTok for their COVID-themed songs





A year ago, the Edina couple, married for 50 years, started making videos of the COVID-themed animated musical parodies they invented: “We wish we were at a ball game, shopping or dinner with friends ”and“ What the world needs now, there are more vaccines ”and“ We are going to wash our hands this year ” They shared the videos on Facebook or Instagram with their family and friends. But after their teenage grandsons introduced them to TikTok, the reworked retro songs went viral. “They showed me how to do TikTok and I put the first one on it and now it has 170,000 views,” Harmony said.

This week, Katie Couric shared the Kaplans version of “Hello, Dolly,” with lyrics about the second vaccinations, on social media, garnering tens of thousands of likes. Then “ABC World News Tonight” picked up the story. Harmony, who likes to say that she was born singing instead of crying, knows a lot of songs. (“Not the brand new ones, the old ones,” she says.). As the instigator of the videos, she sings the tunes brilliantly, while Joel takes a softer approach. (“It’s a good sport,” she says.) The ambiance of the videos is charming and chic. Harmony pairs funky pink glasses with two different Twins World Series Championship sweatshirts. The art-filled walls of the Kaplans mod house are painted in Sunshine Yellow and Fireman Red is also a place to scare vintage Cabbage Patch dolls for props. The couple met while working in the Dayton department store in downtown Minneapolis and passed on a penchant for style to their daughter, Ali Kaplan, editor of Twin Cities Business magazine and a famous fashion maven. . Ali admitted that one of the dangers of her parents’ new hobby is that sometimes when she calls to check in they can’t speak because they are “rehearsing”. The comments section from the TikTok page of the Kaplans, on fabgrandma4, is refreshing and snark-free, and viewers young and old alike are noticing how much the songs cheered them up. They have also received requests for trendy grandparents to adopt them. The Kaplan grandchildren who upgraded Harmony’s social media profile were ecstatic when the videos started to garner a lot of reaction: “Grandma, you’re going viral!” But it may have cooled down once their grandparents’ number of followers eclipsed theirs. “Now they’re pretty jaded about it,” Harmony said. She was surprised to see how something that started on a whim helped people feel better during tough times. “I think we were doing it to have fun and make people laugh, but I never would have realized that there were so many people who found it really meant to them.” (c) 2021 The Star Tribune (Minneapolis) Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

