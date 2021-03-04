Entertainment
New York movie theaters reopening has implications for the entire movie industryExBulletin
Ryan Kailath / NPR
Theaters in Chicago, Houston, Phoenix and Philadelphia have been open for months. But attendance remains low, not only for public safety reasons, but because there isn’t much to see. The big studios are delaying their blockbusters or launching them directly in streaming.
A big reason? The country’s two largest film markets, New York and Los Angeles, remain closed.
Now New York City is reopening reduced capacity theaters. AMC Theaters, the country’s largest chain, will open on March 5. But the second biggest, Regal Entertainment, will remain in the dark.
“It’s entirely because of the closure of New York and Los Angeles that other major markets just don’t have great movies to play,” said Patrick Corcoran, vice president and director of communications for the Association. National Theater Owners National (NATO). “Opening films in New York and Los Angeles will give studios confidence that their biggest titles will open up and perform well, across the country and internationally.”
The two cities account for 1,214% of the national box office, Corcoran says. But the real impact is the marketing boost they provide. “The media attention you give to New York and Los Angeles … studios want these great taste markets to be open.”
The reduced level at which New York reopens the lesser amount of 50 people or 25% capacity is quite reasonable given security concerns, Corcoran says. It is not enough, however, to put the struggling channel finances in the dark. Nonetheless, some theater owners are eager to clear the dust and restart their operations.
“We see this as a process,” says John Vanco, managing director of the five-screen IFC Center in Manhattan. “It’s a way of getting back to normal, even if it’s a modified normal.”
The IFC Center goes beyond state-imposed reopening guidelines and forgoes additional revenue by not offering concessions, for the sake of safety. No concession means no excuse to take off your mask, Vanco says.
The buzz that develops from the films opening in New York is one of the reasons Vanco feels an obligation to the public and the industry to open as soon as possible. “It’s a place where people take their cinema seriously,” he says. “There is a backlog of a very large number of films that weren’t made for New York audiences. We don’t want those films to go away.”
Theaters reopening at reduced capacity in New York, and possibly Los Angeles as well, may not push studios to suddenly reverse last year’s drastic change. Now that customers are more used to showing first-run movies at home, Hollywood may be looking for a way to cement this digital future.
Most likely, there will be permanent changes to the “exclusivity window,” the period in which theaters enjoyed movies exclusively before they were released on other platforms. It used to be 90 days. Now Warner Bros. got rid of it entirely, releasing its entire 2021 slate to stream on the same day the films hit theaters.
But the theater industry remains optimistic about its post-pandemic prospects. It comes down to marketing, Corcoran says.
“Cinemas act as a curator,” he says. “If it’s good enough to be in a movie theater you have to be careful. As you put on your streaming rig and spend half an hour browsing the screen saying ‘what is – what I want to watch. Movies aren’t there in the culture the same way when they’re just on TV. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]