New York movie theaters reopening has implications for the entire movie industryExBulletin

Theaters in Chicago, Houston, Phoenix and Philadelphia have been open for months. But attendance remains low, not only for public safety reasons, but because there isn’t much to see. The big studios are delaying their blockbusters or launching them directly in streaming.

A big reason? The country’s two largest film markets, New York and Los Angeles, remain closed.

Now New York City is reopening reduced capacity theaters. AMC Theaters, the country’s largest chain, will open on March 5. But the second biggest, Regal Entertainment, will remain in the dark.

“It’s entirely because of the closure of New York and Los Angeles that other major markets just don’t have great movies to play,” said Patrick Corcoran, vice president and director of communications for the Association. National Theater Owners National (NATO). “Opening films in New York and Los Angeles will give studios confidence that their biggest titles will open up and perform well, across the country and internationally.”

The two cities account for 1,214% of the national box office, Corcoran says. But the real impact is the marketing boost they provide. “The media attention you give to New York and Los Angeles … studios want these great taste markets to be open.”

The reduced level at which New York reopens the lesser amount of 50 people or 25% capacity is quite reasonable given security concerns, Corcoran says. It is not enough, however, to put the struggling channel finances in the dark. Nonetheless, some theater owners are eager to clear the dust and restart their operations.

“We see this as a process,” says John Vanco, managing director of the five-screen IFC Center in Manhattan. “It’s a way of getting back to normal, even if it’s a modified normal.”

The IFC Center goes beyond state-imposed reopening guidelines and forgoes additional revenue by not offering concessions, for the sake of safety. No concession means no excuse to take off your mask, Vanco says.

The buzz that develops from the films opening in New York is one of the reasons Vanco feels an obligation to the public and the industry to open as soon as possible. “It’s a place where people take their cinema seriously,” he says. “There is a backlog of a very large number of films that weren’t made for New York audiences. We don’t want those films to go away.”

Theaters reopening at reduced capacity in New York, and possibly Los Angeles as well, may not push studios to suddenly reverse last year’s drastic change. Now that customers are more used to showing first-run movies at home, Hollywood may be looking for a way to cement this digital future.

Most likely, there will be permanent changes to the “exclusivity window,” the period in which theaters enjoyed movies exclusively before they were released on other platforms. It used to be 90 days. Now Warner Bros. got rid of it entirely, releasing its entire 2021 slate to stream on the same day the films hit theaters.

But the theater industry remains optimistic about its post-pandemic prospects. It comes down to marketing, Corcoran says.

“Cinemas act as a curator,” he says. “If it’s good enough to be in a movie theater you have to be careful. As you put on your streaming rig and spend half an hour browsing the screen saying ‘what is – what I want to watch. Movies aren’t there in the culture the same way when they’re just on TV. “