Alec Baldwin quits Twitter (again) after joke returns

Alec Baldwin left Twitter yes, once again and found refuge in the genre and at least reasonable bosom of Instagram.

The former 30 Rock closed his social media account on Wednesday after apparently commenting on Gillian Andersons’ fluid accent during his Golden Globes acceptance speech Sunday.

The subject is a trigger for the actor and his followers given the outcry that erupted late last year against his wife Hilaria, a self-proclaimed white girl called upon to appropriate Spanish heritage.

Change accents? Sounds … fascinating, Baldwin joked, apparently about The Crown features fickle Anglo-American accent and shed light on his wife’s controversy. The difference is that Anderson, who won the Golden Globe supporting actress for her portrayal of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, was born in Chicago, but spent part of her childhood in London and also lives there.

Twitter users made sure Baldwin knew about it, which resulted in his latest break with the app and his rebound with Instagram.

“@hilariabalwin claiming to have a foreign accent to claim a culture and life history that is not his own just to exotize is NOT the same as Gillian Anderson speaking reasonably two different dialects of English due to his (real) life story, replied a Twitter user.

The difference is that Gillian lived in London as a child and therefore lives there an accent developed, added another. Shes has never denied his Americanism. Big fan of yours, but it’s a terrible take.

At least she actually lived in the United States and England! That would make sense ….. uh … and she’s an actress. Your wife has lived in Boston her entire life and has taken a vacation or two to Spain. Comparing apples to how do you say ….. – carrie renaud (@carrie_renaud) March 3, 2021

On Thursday, Baldwins verified that the Instagram account remained active and, in another lengthy video, he explained his departure from Twitter.

Of course, you can’t be ironic about Twitter, he said in the video of almost 10 minutes. You can’t be ironic about America anymore because America is such a tense, stressed and unpleasant place right now.

Although the Saturday Night Live guest star did not name Anderson specifically, he said he was a huge fan of the actress and multicultural expressions in general.

This comment was made just to illustrate that I find the multicultural expressions of anyone, regardless of country, language, music, food, clothing, art, whatever those expressions. are important to you, that’s your business, he said.

Baldwins lashes out at Twitter, an app he primarily used to aggregate news, continued from there. He poetically described it as a place where all aholes in the United States and beyond go to earn their graduate degrees in holiness and as a difficult place filled with bitterness.

You can’t say anything dark enough to describe [it], he said. Twitter is a lot of haters. Twitter is 1/3 of interesting posts, 1/3 of boring, uninteresting, childish nonsense and 1/3 of abject and unpleasant hate and nastiness.

The host of the Heres the Thing podcast has deactivated the account at least three times previously. In 2013, he resigned following a rant in which he defended his wife against false claims from a British publication. At the time, he said he stayed out of the social network forever.

The latest breakup comes days after he and his wife welcomed their sixth child together, a baby girl named Lucia, who was reportedly a surrogate. Lucias’ surprise arrival sparked unwanted conversations about his family’s expansion, the 25-year age difference between him and his wife and other annoyances that have already put him on the defensive this week.

I am so grateful to everyone on Instagram who kissed me my wife and family, Baldwin, 62, said in the Wednesday video.

He also praised his wife and family, describing them as the most rewarding thing I have ever done.

I have never been happier in my life and I owe it to Hilaria, he said.