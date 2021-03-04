Kylie Jenner rates McDonalds after drinking with Kendall Jenner





The stars, they are like We and even Kylie jenner, one of the biggest stars on the planet, can’t deny her love for McDonalds. The keeping up with the Kardashians star, 23, took her Instagram story on Tuesday March 2, to tease an upcoming YouTube video collaboration she filmed with her sister Kendall jenner. While filming together, the duo tasted 818 Tequila, a drink created by 25-year-old model from Victorias Secret. Since a night of drinking often calls for a fast food run, Kylie recruited a buddy Maguire Grace Amundsens helps satisfy his craving. The duo subsequently hit a local drive-through from McDonalds. Honestly guys, I haven’t been to McDonalds for a very long time, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul explained in his Instagram Stories. The last time I went to McDonalds was two weeks before I had my daughter so it’s really big for me because I love McDonalds. Kylie then tells a McDonalds employee at the drive-thru window that she would really like a Spicy McNugget Chicken in a 10 piece size. She added, what else do you recommend for us tonight? The pair added cinnamon buns, Filet-O-Fish, and fries to their order. Later that evening, Kylie offered her opinions on some of the McDonalds items giving them an official score out of 10. She ranked the cinnamon buns a little lower than the others with a 9 out of 10. At the beginning of last year, the Kylie’s life alum spoke about his eating habits for Harper’s Bazaars Eats in a Day Video Series. If there was, like, a face to be hungry for, it would be me. I would be the face of hunger, she said in February 2020. [my daughter] Stormi has it too, because when this little girl is a little hungry, she turns into a different baby. So if you’re wondering where she’s from, it’s me for sure. The reality TV star has revealed that she starts her day by drinking bone broth or celery juice. While she might not eat the same thing every day for lunch, she tends to turn to lemon chicken with veggies, tacos, or a Health Nut salad. She is also a big sushi eater. Kylie also shared that her favorite cheat meal was eating in In-N-Out. It’s fair to me, she said at the time. When I was pregnant I had to eat In-N-Out at least once a week. It was a problem. My order, either, I’ll always make a double cheeseburger with just a special sauce and grilled onions. I’ll either get it Protein Style or not, depending on the mood. Well cooked fries and a Coke. Hear Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week Us editors break down the hottest entertainment news!









