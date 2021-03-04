Eddie Huang Has Gone Beyond Play In The Representation Sandbox (Exclusive)

“I just want to say to all of my comments, it’s not for, like, being difficult or hard on Asian America,” said Eddie Huang in the last moments of our conversation. The warning is unexpected if it’s completely unnecessary, given that Huang, a restaurateur turned memoirist turned cultural critic turned filmmaker, has been outspoken about what is important to him his entire career, but never just to provoke.

Of course, his reaction to Fresh off the boat, the ABC series based on his memoir about growing up the child of Taiwanese immigrants, has caused its share of hubbub. When it premiered in 2015, the show was groundbreaking – the first Asian-American sitcom to hit network television in over 20 years – and Huang disowned it. But nothing he said about it was blatantly unfair.

Fresh off the boat was not true to his experience – a fair enough argument from any memoirist whose work has been adapted – but the bigger problem was that he was not genuine to the live. (“I don’t think this helps us perpetuate an artificial representation of the lives of Asian Americans and we should fix it,” he tweeted at the time.) Huang could appreciate it as the milestone of the representation that it was, but why settle for settling in order to be represented?

“The standard of society and the questions people ask me about are lower than what I do, to be honest,” he tells ET by Zoom from his place in Los Angeles. ‘Asian America. I put us on TV. The sandbox that other people play in mentally, I left it. “

Being included has always been just the start. In 2021, with representation still dominating the cultural conversation and Hollywood continues to tick the first and the first, Huang is ready to move on to the next topic. “I’m on intersectionality,” he says. “I’m about to see the complete tapestry.”

Huang (center) on set with Pop Smoke and Taylor Takahashi. (Focus features)

For Huang, Boogie is this tapestry in all its splendor. On the verge of turning 40, he finally makes his writing and directing debut with the story of Alfred “Boogie” Chin, a high school basketball player from Queens who dreams of playing in the NBA. The title comes from when Huang was playing ball in Brooklyn, when a colored commentator pointed out a particularly brutal breakaway, “Oh he just booged on that motherf ** ker!“

The film is less about basketball, however, than about a coming-of-age drama about culture, expectations, and generational trauma. “I think that Boogie does something very different from previous films which are only about representation. We have very difficult conversations in this movie, ”says Huang.

Newcomer Taylor Takahashi, an all-time top scorer in his own high school, plays the lead role, with Perry Yung as his idealistic dad recently released on parole and Pamelyn Chee as his consistent but contemptuous mother. (Huang plays Boogie’s uncle, Jackie.) In Chins, Huang explores the legacy and experience of immigrants and the first generation through his own unique perspective. Yet this is only half of the tapestry.

“I’m not excited, like ‘Oh! All Asian actors! “I’m like, ‘Where the hell is the rest of America in your movie?’ Huang explains. “I think it’s more powerful when you can have Asian leads as complete and complex human beings in the real context of America that we live in. If I am to create an artificial world for an all-Asian cast and represent, then is this story real? “

It shows a scene between Boogie and his girlfriend, Eleanor (Taylour Paige), who is Black, in which Boogie expresses his struggle as an Asian American. “I have, like, 5,000 years of f ** king Chinese history,” he laments in the film. “You don’t understand, your parents don’t hold it over your head that they sacrificed everything to give you this opportunity in America.”

“He is expressing this struggle almost in a silo where he cannot see outside himself, and he feels he has probably the most difficult road,” says Huang.

Eleanor replies: “Not the same, but [do] do you know how hard it was for me to know where i come from? My story was taken from me. I was cut off from my ancestors. You are not the only one facing these problems. “

“She reminds him that Asian American immigrants, most of us, chose to come here. Our parents chose to come here. Most black Americans have been torn from their mainland and forced to come here. here and forced into slavery, ”Huang continues. “And so, we start from different points and that doesn’t mean that one person is better than the other, but it’s important to have a perspective that we’re all in the same boat, and that can be a relief. our pain to empathize with others and understand others. And I sincerely believe that. “

I think my voice deserves a bigger movie.

Focus Features, the studio behind Boogie, signed for Huang himself, so he was able to make his film largely on his terms. Even still, he found himself compelled to make some compromises. I ask about another scene, in which Boogie meets a manager, Melvin (Mike Moh), and refers to him in Chinese as “Uncle,” a colloquial language common in many cultures for any elder figure. The caption clarifies “Uncle (no relationship)”. It’s the film that does extra work to explain itself to an outside audience.

“It frustrated me at first having to explain it, but then I thought it was good. It looks a little ugly in the subtitles, but it’s okay,” Huang said. Which doesn’t mean he didn’t fight. Huang wrote full essays in response to notes on subtitles and music censorship, arguing his different cases. “At the end of the day, I’d be a really shitty, selfish director if I didn’t understand and nod. Because it’s a very simple thing I can do to accommodate another audience – even if it is. a white audience. “

It was part of a bigger epiphany that Huang had on the project. When he presented his directorial cut to Focus, President Peter Kujawski replied: “I see a Ford vs. Ferrari here. “” I was like, ‘What the fuck are you talking about, Ford vs. Ferrari? ‘”Huang laughed.” I was like, ‘The only car in this movie is a fucking city car! ‘”Kujawski explained that he had seen a more mainstream movie in the Huang Cup.” Oh my gosh we’ve been arguing for months, but I’m going to take my hat off, because I’m a guy I like to admit when I’m wrong. There was a bigger movie in there. “

It was only by looking back that Huang could see that “there was a part of me that worried if a mainstream audience wanted to hear all the specific, intimate little things I had to say,” he admits. Subconsciously, he had made his own film smaller “so that it would not be judged by this dominant cultural lens”. He had thought at the time that he would be happy if he got his money back and ended up on Criterion.

“But I think my voice deserves a bigger movie,” he says. “And I think it’s a movie that more people are going to see themselves in, without giving up on the authenticity and the uniqueness. We just put bumpers on a few scenes to help you figure it out, and that has been a long road. They were big compromises, but I’m so glad I made them. “

It’s important for Huang to stress that he never felt short of Asian role models. He watched Ang Lee, New Wave Taiwan, and Fifth Generation Chinese cinema films. “These were movies I could see myself in,” he says. Still, he wanted more Asian American stories. He sees filmmakers like Justin Chon (Gook) and Lulu Wang (The farewell) not only by making this wish come true, but by doing it in a way that goes beyond representation and towards authenticity, specificity and truth. “That we are not just yellow faces repeating white stories.”

That is to say, he is ready to go beyond Fresh off the boat.

“It’s a very ‘I told you’ moment for me,” Huang said neutrally. “Because there were a lot of people, even in the Asian community, who supported me and who were like: [show] is not as good as Fresh off the boat the book. It’s not about the pain and the struggle like Eddie did, and this show feels hollow. But then there’s a lot of older Asian Americans, it’s just a different generation and more of a model minority mindset that was like, ‘Shut up, don’t hurt Asian businesses. We just want to see success. ‘”

“And that really upset me,” he continues. “Because it was almost as if they accepted or assumed that we couldn’t do better, that we couldn’t have a story that not only had a representation, but that the representation was complex and layered and full of humanity. , which faithfully reflected our identities and the pain and struggle we are going through. Boogie is my testimony to the belief that we can. “

In his days, Fresh off the boat couldn’t – or wouldn’t – be made as Huang thought. As for what has changed, or hasn’t changed since then, I ask him, do you think you could direct the series today as you think?

“Yeah. I mean, in 10 years I would like to do it again Fresh off the boat“He replies.” It would be incredible. It would be something like Children meets My so called life, you know what I mean? Because these were shows that I have always liked a lot. But, yeah, man, I’m excited for this. I feel like Asian Americans, we’re doing our thing right now, and we’re coming out of this ice age where it was like, ‘Yo, we’re just happy to be here.’ “

Huang leans back in his chair, staring for a second, then adds, “I just want to say to all of my comments, it’s not for, like, being difficult or tough on Asian America. just that I encourage us.. I push. And I just want us to expect more for ourselves. “