RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice had to sell the NJ house built with Joe





“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice talks about her decision to sell her longtime home in Montville, New Jersey. The reality TV star, 48, revealed on the show’s March 3 episode that the house she spent nearly 20 years in was getting too much to bear. Teresa first bought the house with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, in 2002 for $ 530,000. “It’s hard for me to sell the house,” she revealed in front of a camera in a confessional. “[My ex-husband] Joe and I built the house together; we raised our four daughters in this house. “I am ready for a new start,” she added. “I’m looking for a new start.” Teresa Giudice filed for divorce shortly after Joe Giudice’s deportation to Italy in October 2019. Paul Zimmerman Two months before the home’s arrival on the market, Teresa called on interior designer Jimmy DeLaurentis to completely change the decor of the house. “She said: ‘My house needs a lot of work, it’s dark, it’s full of old Italian stuff; Joe is gone »» DeLaurentis told E! at the time. “She was just like, ‘I need to feel lighter in this house.’ It’s a huge house, everything was brooding and dark and gloomy, and she had memories of a lot of things and she just wanted to brighten it up. Teresa and Joe, 50, raised their four children at home until 2015 when the couple were convicted and ultimately jailed for bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, fraud by wire and failure to pay taxes. The house is now on the market for $ 2,248,888. Like page six reported, Joe served a 41-month sentence for mail fraud, wire transfer and bankruptcy in March 2019, but was immediately transferred to ICE custody. It was ordered to be deported in Italy in October 2018, because he was not a U.S. citizen when he committed the crimes. Months after being deported, Teresa filed for divorce. Giudice has since turned his attention to a $ 3.35 million investment property with her new boyfriend, Luis Louie Ruelas, 46, who allegedly financed the purchase. Giudice will be the manager of the Montville house, which is only three doors away from the house she shared with her ex-husband. She and her new chiseled boyfriendstarted releasing in novemberafter herJoe’s divorce has been finalized. Teresa Giudice opens up about her decision to sell her house in Montville, New Jersey, which she bought with her ex-husband, Joe. Realtor.com; Getty

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos