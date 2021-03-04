From Priyanka Chopra to Aishwarya Rai, this is what your favorite Bollywood stars once looked like





share Whether it’s the gym or a party, Bollywood celebrities are always dressed and exuding glamor with their tailoring and style. However, do you know what they looked like when they were young? Otherwise, we’re here to give you an overview. Check out some old shots of your favorite Bollywood celebrities. 1Priyanka chopra

She, who has become a world celebrity, is known to be a beauty queen, who won the Miss World pageant. Going through the picture, it can be said that even as a baby, Priyanka liked to dress up and look presentable. 2Aishwarya Rai

One can barely recognize Aishwarya Rai, who is a world famous beauty in this picture. Sitting on her mother’s lap, she looks adorable and lovely. 3Kareena Kapoor

The actress, who recently welcomed her second child, was nothing like what she does today. He was a chubby and charming baby who was loved by all! 4Karisma kapoor

Bebo’s older sister, Karisma Kapoor started working at a very young age. Unlike his sister, Karismas’ characteristics have hardly changed. You can recognize her completely even with her childhood photos. 5Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha is known for her gentle nature and acting prowess. Other than that, she still looked charming and beautiful, even as a child. 6Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most beautiful celebrities in the Bollywood industry. But this actress didn’t always look so glamorous. As a child, she was delicate and cute. 7Sara Ali Khan

Sitting on her father’s lap, Sara Ali Khan is barely recognizable. She’s given us major transformational goals in losing weight and getting in shape over the years. 8Alia bhatt

One of the industry’s leading actresses, Alia Bhatt is drawing attention for her incredible sense of play and style. Well, she was none of that as a kid. In fact, she put a lot of effort into becoming the beauty queen that she is today. 9Katrina kaif

Katrina Kaif is gorgeous, who keeps giving us style goals. From the pictures we can tell, she looked absolutely cute even as a child. tenDeepika padukone

Million dollar smiling actress Deepika Padukone is a style icon. With these beautiful dimples, there is hardly anyone who will not recognize her.

