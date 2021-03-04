Janet Jackson documentary will address her 2004 Super Bowl scandal with Justin Timberlake





The Coaching Britney Spears documentary revived some interesting conversations last month, but the drama isn’t over yet. Justin Timberlake faced backlash around his past relationship with the pop star, but also over how things turned out after Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction during their 2004 joint Super Bowl performance. Timberlake took to Instagram on February 12 with a lengthy apology, but the conversation shows no sign of stopping. On Thursday, March 4, Lifetime and A&E announced that Jackson would discuss the scandal again at his next documentary, Janet. According to the announcement, the two-night, four-hour documentary will offer “full and unprecedented access to the music icon” and an “intimate, honest and unfiltered look” into some of the most important and most important moments. Jackson’s personal life and career. In addition to the halftime drama, the feature film will cover the death of her brother Michael Jackson as well as what it was like to be a mother at 50. It is expected to air in early 2022. KMazur / WireImage / Getty Images This won’t be the first time Jackson has spoken about the wardrobe dysfunction and misogyny that followed. “All the focus was on me. Not on Justin,” she said in a 2006 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Later, she added, “Friendship is very important to me, and some things you just don’t do to friends. At my own pace, I’ll call her.” Timberlake addressed the controversy in a 2006 interview with MTV, saying he “probably had 10% of the blame” for their performance. However, a public apology would not come for 15 years. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson individually because I take care of these women and I respect them and I know I failed,” he wrote on Instagram last month. “The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, on the path to success. It is designed that way. As a man in a privileged position, I have to talk about this.” The singer continued with his apologies, acknowledging that he has a lot of work to do. “I haven’t been perfect at navigating all of this throughout my career,” he added. “I know this apology is a first step and does not absolve the past. I want to take responsibility for my own missteps in all of this and be part of a world that uplifts and supports.” Jackson has so far not responded to Timberlake’s apology, which means fans will likely have to wait for the release of Janet to hear his side of the story.

