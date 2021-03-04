Entertainment
What Bollywood Stars Are Doing At Home During Lockdown | Most recent articles
Everyone knows how badly people are suffering from this pandemic and how many Bollywood stars have lost their lives. We’ve always wanted to know what celebrities do when they’re at home, and this time it was all gone, and brand new things were known about Bollywood stars. Here are some of the top ten Bollywood stars and their work during the pandemic.
1.
Twinkle khanna
…
The wife and eldest daughter of
Rajesh khanna
is Twinkle Khanna. Akshay has said it over and over again that his wife is on time for work and she is planning her job and what movie he needs to make. Twinkle is the perfectionist of everything. While in confinement, she loved to stay and spend more time with her family members. She spent most of the time in her garden sowing and watering plants. In her recent social media post, we saw her chopping the curry leaves she planted.
2.
Madhuri Dixit
…
Famous Bollywood dancer and actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband gave their fans some great advice on social media. They gave advice on maintaining social distancing and sharing love during the lockdown. They had some great selfies together. Madhuri also shared what she eats and how to stay healthy during the pandemic. She also taught some easy dance moves.
3.
Preity Zinta
…
Young couple Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have fun during the lockout. The post on her social media showed us how Preity gave her husband a new haircut. She named the haircut style, Goodenough haircut.
4.
…
The real queen of the film industry is Kangana Ranaut. She has given the best of herself in films like Tanu Marries Manu, Queen and many more. She also raised her voice to resolve
Sushant Singh Rajput
case, soon. She spent her time with her family in Uttrakhand during this lockdown. In her social media post, we saw her getting champagne in oil from her mother, spending time with her grandparents, neighbors, and doing housework.
…
5.
…
The coolest daddy and amazing actor in Bollywood is Saif Ali Khan. We’ve seen him work in various roles and all of them fit him well. He spent this confinement with his children. He played a game with his son Taimur and saw them both planted in his balcony garden. He also did some beautiful paintings in his spare time and spent a lot of time with Taimur and
Kareena Kapoor Khan
.
6.
Bhumi Pednekar
…
Super cool actress Bhumi Pednekar has had a great start in Bollywood cinema. She started her career with the film Dum Laga Kar Haeesha with
Ayushmann Khurrana
. She was fortunate enough to do something creative in this lockdown and she chose to plant saplings and maintain her garden. It was amazing to see her growing Brinjal and another vegetable through her social media post.
7.
Jacqueline Fernandez
The stunning Bollywood actress is Jacqueline Fernandez. She is a good friend of
Salman khan
. She has a good physique. When the lockdown began, Salman’s farm with Salman’s sister and the two were stranded during the pandemic. They did gardening together, horseback riding and a lot of other entertainment.
8.
Hema Malini
Hema Malini is known as
Dream girl
from Bollywood. Her stunning look had always impressed fans. During the lockdown, she shared a few photos of herself watering the plants. It was quite beautiful to know that she loves gardening so much. She also gave the message to her fans to water the plants during the summer season.
9.
Juhi chawla
Legendary Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla also spent the time of a pandemic having fun. She has planted many flowers and vegetables in her huge garden. She sowed fenugreek, tomatoes and cilantro. She also mentioned this job as Naya Kaam on her social media post.
ten.
Vicky Kaushal
We all love Vicky Kaushal for her dashing looks. He did his best to “
Raazi
“with
Alia bhatt
. During the pandemic, Vicky has to work around the house and clean it up on her own. In the recent photo we found Vicky Kaushal dusting the house.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]