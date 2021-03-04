What Bollywood Stars Are Doing At Home During Lockdown | Most recent articles

Everyone knows how badly people are suffering from this pandemic and how many Bollywood stars have lost their lives. We’ve always wanted to know what celebrities do when they’re at home, and this time it was all gone, and brand new things were known about Bollywood stars. Here are some of the top ten Bollywood stars and their work during the pandemic.

1.

Twinkle khanna

The wife and eldest daughter of

Rajesh khanna

is Twinkle Khanna. Akshay has said it over and over again that his wife is on time for work and she is planning her job and what movie he needs to make. Twinkle is the perfectionist of everything. While in confinement, she loved to stay and spend more time with her family members. She spent most of the time in her garden sowing and watering plants. In her recent social media post, we saw her chopping the curry leaves she planted.

2.

Madhuri Dixit

Famous Bollywood dancer and actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband gave their fans some great advice on social media. They gave advice on maintaining social distancing and sharing love during the lockdown. They had some great selfies together. Madhuri also shared what she eats and how to stay healthy during the pandemic. She also taught some easy dance moves.

3.

Preity Zinta

Young couple Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have fun during the lockout. The post on her social media showed us how Preity gave her husband a new haircut. She named the haircut style, Goodenough haircut.

4.

The real queen of the film industry is Kangana Ranaut. She has given the best of herself in films like Tanu Marries Manu, Queen and many more. She also raised her voice to resolve

Sushant Singh Rajput

case, soon. She spent her time with her family in Uttrakhand during this lockdown. In her social media post, we saw her getting champagne in oil from her mother, spending time with her grandparents, neighbors, and doing housework.

5.

The coolest daddy and amazing actor in Bollywood is Saif Ali Khan. We’ve seen him work in various roles and all of them fit him well. He spent this confinement with his children. He played a game with his son Taimur and saw them both planted in his balcony garden. He also did some beautiful paintings in his spare time and spent a lot of time with Taimur and

Kareena Kapoor Khan

.

6.

Bhumi Pednekar

Super cool actress Bhumi Pednekar has had a great start in Bollywood cinema. She started her career with the film Dum Laga Kar Haeesha with

Ayushmann Khurrana

. She was fortunate enough to do something creative in this lockdown and she chose to plant saplings and maintain her garden. It was amazing to see her growing Brinjal and another vegetable through her social media post.

7.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The stunning Bollywood actress is Jacqueline Fernandez. She is a good friend of

Salman khan

. She has a good physique. When the lockdown began, Salman’s farm with Salman’s sister and the two were stranded during the pandemic. They did gardening together, horseback riding and a lot of other entertainment.

8.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini is known as

Dream girl

from Bollywood. Her stunning look had always impressed fans. During the lockdown, she shared a few photos of herself watering the plants. It was quite beautiful to know that she loves gardening so much. She also gave the message to her fans to water the plants during the summer season.

9.

Juhi chawla

Legendary Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla also spent the time of a pandemic having fun. She has planted many flowers and vegetables in her huge garden. She sowed fenugreek, tomatoes and cilantro. She also mentioned this job as Naya Kaam on her social media post.

ten.

Vicky Kaushal

We all love Vicky Kaushal for her dashing looks. He did his best to “

Raazi

“with

Alia bhatt

. During the pandemic, Vicky has to work around the house and clean it up on her own. In the recent photo we found Vicky Kaushal dusting the house.