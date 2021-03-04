AEW Revolution 2021: How to Watch, Start Times, Full Map & B / R Live





AEW

Revolution is officially a tradition, as AEW offers wrestling fans the second annual pay-per-view on Sunday. Headlining is the AEW Championship game between champion Kenny Omega and challenger Jon Moxley. It’s billed as an “explosive barbed wire death match” – so be prepared for it. Also on the card, legendary wrestler Sting is fighting for his first match since 2015. And after his shenanigans on Wednesday’s Dynamite, it seems possible that Shaquille O’Neal is also involved. It is a well-resourced revolution. Departure times

AEW Revolution originates from the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Unlike WWE pay-per-view events, it will take place in front of the fans. Tickets for the event – socially distanced, of course – exhausted in a few moments. The main show starts at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, with a pre-show starting an hour before that. For UK grappling fans, Revolution’s main show starts early Monday at 1 a.m. GMT (pre-show Sunday at midnight). Down Under, the show starts at noon (11 a.m. before the show). Match card

AEW “Barbed Wire Explosive Deathmatch” Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley.

Street Fight: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

AEW World Tag Team Match: Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF.

Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy.

Face of the Revolution Ladder match: Cody Rhodes v Scorpio Sky v Penta El Zero Miedo v Lance Archer v Max Caster v TBA.

AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami.

Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor.

Casino Tag Team Royale.

Pre-Show Match: Riho & Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker & Rebel. How to watch

AEW Revolution is available via PPV for $ 60, but it’s also available on streaming services. If you are in the United States, it will be $ 50 to . In the UK and Australia you will rather watch it through , where it costs $ 20 (AU $ 14.25). B / R Live and Fite TV apps The Bleacher Report Live app is available atYear,Amazon Fire TV,Apple tv,Android TV,iosandAndroid. Fite TV is available on all of the above plusXbox one,Playstation 4 and smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sharp, Sony and Panasonic.

