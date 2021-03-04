Kathryn Hahn reacts to iTunes ranking “Agatha All Along”





Be careful WandaVision spoilers ahead if you haven’t watched episode 7. A tune about a powerful witch named Agatha might end up being the catchiest song of the year unless Rihanna finally releases new music. In a March 3 appearance on Late at night with Seth Meyers, Kathryn Hahn reacted to the success of her WandaVision hymn “Agatha All Along”, who exceeded the ITunes soundtrack table and landed at No.5 on the All Genres chart. Fans first heard “Agatha All Along” on Disney + for WandaVision ‘episode seven on February 19, when it became an instant viral social media sensation, before Marvel officially released the song to music streaming platforms on February 23. By the end of the week, “Agatha All Along” was No. 1 on iTunes. Naturally, she is more shocked than anyone by her success. “I don’t understand, it’s amazing,” she told Meyers. Seth, what’s going on? I was like, ‘What? You are laughing at me? However, since she has no social media, Hahn learned the news while she was “out there picking up dog bullshit, cat bullshit.” to promote kittens during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’ll never hear my dryer without the litter rattle in it, but it’s been really, really sweet,” she said. The Bad moms the actor hailed Robert Lopez and Kristen-Anderson Lopez, the Oscar-winning writing couple who wrote all Crazy jingles and themed songs from the Disney + show as well as “Let It Go” by Frozen and “remember me” from coco. “It’s totally, totally crazy, but it’s also a testimony of the Lopez, who just wrote this crazy, brilliant, delicious, 47 seconds [song] I mean, this is all so crazy, ”she said. The now blockbuster soundtrack reveals that Hahn’s character Agnes, Wanda’s curious but charming neighbor (Elizabeth Olsen), is a secret witch named Agatha Harkness, a powerful force in the Marvel Universe, and a theory that had in fact been speculated. among Marvel fans. And as expected, her introductory jingle is a campy and fantastic delight. “Who ruined it? / It was always Agatha,” sings Hahn on the track. “Who pulled all the strings of evil? / It was always Agatha.” At the end of the interview, Hahn teased the highly anticipated finale of WandaVision, which will be released on March 5, saying she thinks everyone’s minds “are going to be blown” by the end. “I think everyone will be very satisfied.”

