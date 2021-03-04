Collins interviewed by “ Bollywood Is for Lovers ” podcast – Ohio University





Brian collins, Drs. Ram and Sushila Gawande Chair in Indian Religion and Philosophy and Chair of Classics and Religious Studies, was invited to be interviewed on the popular bi-weekly Bollywood is for lovers podcast, hosted by Matt Bowes and Erin Fraser. The episode, which aired on February 23, focused on a book published late last year that Collins co-edited with Ellen Goldberg and Aditi Sen of Queens University in Toronto. The book, Bollywood horrors: religion, violence and cinematic fears in India (London: Bloomsbury Academic, 2020) is a collection of essays on Indian horror films and the idea of ​​horror in cinema in Hindi, examined through a lens of religious studies. The project emerged from a roundtable titled Theorizing Horror in Bollywood hosted by the Hinduism Group at the 2016 American Academy of Religion Annual Meeting in San Antonio, Texas with Aditi Sen, Ellen Goldberg, Diana Dimitrova (Ithaca College) and the late Kathleen Erndl (Florida State University). In addition to co-editing the volume, Collins contributed to the intro and two essays, both of which he discussed on the podcast. One essay, Vampire Man Varma: The Untold Story of the Hindu Mystic Who Decolonized Dracula, tells the story of the often overlooked Indo-Canadian scholar of Gothic and horror literature Devendra Prasad Varma. Varma was a longtime friend of India’s Prime Minister Jawarhalal Nehru, as well as icons of 1960s horror films Vincent Price and Christopher Lee and Psycho author Robert Bloch. A Shakespearean actor by training, he performed the first modern English-language play in Syria and established a friendship with Egyptian leader Gamel Abdel Nassar. As a scholar, he researched and republished lost novels like Varney the vampire, viewed on films like The house that spilled bloodand hosted Transylvanian Weekends at Dalhousie College in Nova Scotia with the team of real-life husband and wife exorcists, Ed and Lorraine Warren. The other essay, Monsters, Masala, and Materiality: Close Encounters with Hindi Horror Movie Ephemera, examines the posters and songbooks used to advertise these films, which often draw inspiration from traditional Indian demonology and folklore. During several trips to the Chor Bazaar in Mumbai, he collected dozens of songbooks and over 30 rare posters, all of which he photographed and archived with the help of David Colagiovanni, director of the Athens Center for Film and Video. In the near future, Collins hopes to be able to use space on campus to display some of these posters for the general public.

