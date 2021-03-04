Sarah Silverman apologized to Paris Hilton for the jokes at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards





“I remember seeing that look on his face, and my heart sank.” Sarah Silverman just made a long and thoughtful apology to Paris Hilton for the controversial jokes she made about her at the MTV Movie Awards 14 years ago. Now in case that infamous pop culture moment sort of slipped out of your brain, here’s a reminder: In 2007 Sarah hosted the MTV Movie Awards. Paris Hilton had just been sentenced to jail for violation of probation, but she still attended the event. She went straight from the awards ceremony to the prison that night. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Paris legal troubles were all over the news at the time, so Sarah made jokes about the story in his opening monologue. Christopher Polk / FilmMagic

“Paris Hilton is going to jail,” Sarah said, to the audience’s applause. “I’ve heard that to make her feel more comfortable in prison, the guards are going to paint the bars to look like penises. I’m just afraid she’ll break her teeth with these things. “ Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The producers cut Paris’s face through Sarah’s jokes and projected her embarrassed reaction onto a gigantic screen in the theater. She looked very uncomfortable with what was being said and with the audience’s delighted reaction to it all. Stephen Osman / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Well, following the documentary Coaching Britney Spears, we all reexamine the way the media has treated famous women. And in a recent episode of the Paris Hilton podcast, she mentioned the timing of the MTV Movie Awards as something that hurt her. Sarah therefore took advantage of her own podcast today to apologize. “So here we are, in a waking world, and I’m totally in it,” Sarah began. “This is how we grow up. This is how we change. I am very disheartened to think about the past and my part in perpetuating the real ugly shit … But I think maybe it should. to be associated with the consideration of coming for these passing years. “ Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“You know, I don’t apologize if I’m not sorry,” Sarah continued. “But I apologize when I’m sorry… I’ve lived too long not to have fucked up much. And publicly. I bet even Paris Hilton could maybe understand that.” Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Sarah explained that on that fateful night, she had no idea that Paris would actually be there: I didn’t know she was coming to the event. Which is neither here nor there, but just the truth. I also had no idea that she would go straight from the event to the jail that night. “I remember seeing her in the audience, really. And I remember seeing that look on her face, and my heart sank. Because there was a person under there.” Sarah went on to explain that she had actually written a letter of apology to Paris a few days after the event, and that she had just found out that the letter had never been addressed to her: A few days later, I wrote him a letter to apologize. I was feeling bad. And I never heard back. I certainly wouldn’t expect her to, anyway, but on her podcast the other day she said she had never heard of me, which bothers me because I guess that never happened to him … I’m so sorry my note didn’t reach him. Because I really meant it. “So here I am, 14 years later, telling you, Paris, that I am so sorry. I was then, and I am much more completely, and with a lot more understanding, I think, now.” Sarah also reflected on a common thread that she sees between herself and Paris: they both played “bad characters” for a laugh: We cannot change the past. So what’s crucial is that we change over time. I can imagine that Paris is probably thinking now and apologizing for things, and I’m telling her for that. You know, we both played mean characters, and they had our real names. “So Paris, I hope you accept my apologies, and I hope you feel my remorse. I felt it the second I saw your face that night. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

You can watch Sarah’s response in full below: BuzzFeed every day Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

