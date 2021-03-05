As Oprahs’ interview with Harry and Meghan approaches, royal accusations fly

A spokeswoman for the couple called the allegations of attacks on the former American actress’ character all the more painful because she was bullied herself.

Buckingham Palace, however, said they were very concerned about the allegations, that they would investigate them and invited former staff of the couple to participate in the investigation to see if any lessons can be learned.

The sight of the royal family conducting a human resources investigation of one of its most famous in-laws has left longtime monarchy observers speechless. They predicted it would lead to further embarrassing revelations, as the palace did not follow up on the complaint at the time, and other people who worked in the palace might take it as an invitation to lay their own accusations. ill-treatment.

They opened an incredible box of worms, said Peter Hunt, a former BBC royal correspondent. Are they really going to find her guilty of bullying? Will it be in the form of a #MeToo survey? We really have the impression that the anarchists have taken over the institution.

To some extent, the charges and counter-charges represent a culture shock: the old-fashioned press leaks of British media long used by members of the Royal Family or their allies to settle scores against the advertising machine of an American television station and one of the country’s most powerful media personalities.

CBS and Ms Winfreys’ company Harpo Productions have raised expectations for the interview, which will air in Britain on Monday on the ITV network, with peekaboo clips that show her sitting with Harry and Meghan in a relaxed outdoor setting , but only offer a glimpse of what they are talking about.