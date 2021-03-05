Entertainment
As Oprahs’ interview with Harry and Meghan approaches, royal accusations fly
The big showdown only comes on Sunday, but pre-game skirmishes have been raging on both sides of the Atlantic for days.
When Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, present their side of a sensational royal breakup to Oprah Winfrey, it is sure to be one of the most anticipated and spun TV interviews in recent memory.
In tantalizing snippets aired by CBS, which airs the two-hour prime-time show, and in searing allegations about Meghan leaked to a British newspaper, the British royal family and the self-exiled couple maneuver with fury before the interview is not broadcast. try to shape the narrative.
Was Meghan the victim of a cold and unwelcoming family who cruelly cut her off after marrying Harry and now airing it? Or was she a Hollywood diva who mistreated her staff, throwing the Windsor home into turmoil and causing a rift between the family and one of her most beloved young princes?
All of this is played out against the backdrop of a sick family patriarch, Prince Philip; a revered but aging Queen Elizabeth II; and a family coming out of a year of isolation during the pandemic to find the still fresh wounds of Harry and Meghans abrupt departure for a new life in California.
The final shot in this PR battle came on Thursday, when CBS released a 30 second teaser clip of the interview, in which Ms Winfrey asked Meghan how she thought Buckingham Palace would react to her opening up to her life after her fairytale wedding to Harry in May 2018.
I don’t know how they could expect that after all this time we would remain silent if there is an active role society plays in perpetuating the lies about us, Meghan said, referring to family royal by an often used nickname. to evoke the lower qualities of the monarchy.
If it carries a risk of losing things, she told Mrs Winfrey, I mean, there is a lot that has already been lost.
The clip appeared calculated to respond to an explosive report published Tuesday in The Times of London that a former royal aide to Meghan lodged a complaint with the palace in October 2018, accusing him of intimidating his staff, reducing some to tears. junior assistants and driving. two personal assistants outside the royal household.
A spokeswoman for the couple called the allegations of attacks on the former American actress’ character all the more painful because she was bullied herself.
Buckingham Palace, however, said they were very concerned about the allegations, that they would investigate them and invited former staff of the couple to participate in the investigation to see if any lessons can be learned.
The sight of the royal family conducting a human resources investigation of one of its most famous in-laws has left longtime monarchy observers speechless. They predicted it would lead to further embarrassing revelations, as the palace did not follow up on the complaint at the time, and other people who worked in the palace might take it as an invitation to lay their own accusations. ill-treatment.
They opened an incredible box of worms, said Peter Hunt, a former BBC royal correspondent. Are they really going to find her guilty of bullying? Will it be in the form of a #MeToo survey? We really have the impression that the anarchists have taken over the institution.
To some extent, the charges and counter-charges represent a culture shock: the old-fashioned press leaks of British media long used by members of the Royal Family or their allies to settle scores against the advertising machine of an American television station and one of the country’s most powerful media personalities.
CBS and Ms Winfreys’ company Harpo Productions have raised expectations for the interview, which will air in Britain on Monday on the ITV network, with peekaboo clips that show her sitting with Harry and Meghan in a relaxed outdoor setting , but only offer a glimpse of what they are talking about.
Were you silent or were you silenced? Ms Winfrey asks at one point, as Meghan looks at her but doesn’t say anything. You’ve said some pretty shocking things here, she said to another, as the dramatic music spouted out.
Harry, who will join Meghan for the second half of the interview, briefly appears in an excerpt to say: My biggest concern was that history will repeat itself. It’s an apparent reference to the plight of his mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 after a high-speed chase involving photographers.
This experience left Harry with a constant animosity towards the British press. He and Meghan have both sued the tabloids, and in a recent interview with late-night talk show host James Corden, Harry cited the relentless press intrusion as a major reason for the decision couples moving to Montecito, Calif.
Ms. Winfrey, however, promises more than just reciting the couples’ familiar press grievances. She promises dirt.
I just want to make everyone understand that there is no subject that is off limits, she said. Her friend, Gayle King, host of CBS This Morning, said this week, which I’ve heard from reliable sources, it’s Oprah speaking, it’s the best interview she’s ever done.
George F. Schweitzer, former director of CBS Marketing, said he expected the network wouldn’t spare much to promote the interview, given his combination of three magic words: Oprah. Harry. Meghan.
The timing of the interview, following CBS News’ flagship program 60 Minutes, would boost its ratings, he said, as would the theme, which will appeal to viewers looking to get away from it all after a year. of life with the coronavirus.
With that kind of hype advanced, Buckingham Palace is gearing up for a rough night. The Royal Family have a long history of wart interviews and all of which reverberated for years afterward.
In 1994, Prince Charles confessed to cheating on Diana. A year later, Diana told an interviewer, there were three of us in this marriage. In 2019, Prince Andrews defended his friendship with convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein helped send Andrew into exile from public life.
This time, however, Meghan’s reputation in Britain suffered before she even said a word. The prospect of the interview with Ms Winfrey, which could cement a tale of her suffering at the hands of the royal family, has prompted former members of her staff to speak to The Times of London about their treatment while working for the couple, according to two people familiar with the situation.
In October 2018, their communications secretary Jason Knauf informed Prince William’s private secretary, Harry’s brother, of incidents in which he said the Duchess manipulated and humiliated staff members, the Duchess said. Times of London. Private Secretary Simon Case is now Cabinet Secretary, one of the most powerful posts in the UK government.
Staff members were also appalled, the newspaper said, when Meghan wore a pair of earrings to an official dinner in Fiji given to her as a wedding gift by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, three weeks after the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A US intelligence report released this week concluded that the prince approved of the assassination.
A spokeswoman for the couple said Meghan was deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She did not answer questions about the earrings.
In its statement on the bullying allegations, Buckingham Palace said the Royal Household has had a policy of dignity in the workplace for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment on work place.
For Buckingham Palace, being drawn into a dispute like this is extremely embarrassing. This has cast doubt on whether the Queen or Prince Charles was behind the efforts to discredit Meghan. They are more likely to be concerned about Prince Philip, 99, who is recovering from heart surgery at a London hospital.
But relations between William and Harry continue to be deeply strained, according to people linked to the palace. Longtime royal family watchers have said that when disputes like this come to light it usually suggests that someone, either senior palace officials or a family member has done nothing. to stop it.
That faucet could be turned off, Mr Hunt said. The part of Buckingham Palace could be turned off in a nanosecond.
