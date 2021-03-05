Universal Hollywood reopens with food and shopping after Disney announces similar experience





Universal Studios Hollywood will reopen – at least partially – next weekend. The California Theme Park announced Thursday that it will be launching an outdoor dining and shopping event called “Taste of Universal” on March 12. Universals’ announcement comes about a week after Disneyland announced it would host a similar dining and entertainment experience later this month at its California Adventure Park. Like the Disneylands event, “A Taste of Universal” is the “first step in reopening theme parks,” Universal said in its announcement. A TOUCH OF DISNEY: DISNEYLAND ANNOUNCES DATES, DETAILS OF TICKED FOOD EXPERIENCE Guests will be able to stroll around parts of Universal Studios Hollywood and “enjoy some of the best theme park dining and upscale shopping options,” the announcement said. The park will also have “physically distant photo opportunities” with certain characters, Universal said. The limited-time, ticketed event will only take place on weekends, Friday through Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., depending on the announcement. Rides, shows and other attractions will not be operational. NATURAL LIGHT OFFER SPRING TRIP TO FLORIDA ISLAND: A HOLIDAY OF A LIFETIME During the event, guests will be able to choose from nearly 70 food offerings, including 30 new items, in four sections of the park, including “Springfield, USA”, based on “The Simpsons” TV series, “The Magical World of Harry Potter, “the Hollywood & Dine section and the brand new Minion Cafe, near the” Despicable Me Minion Mayhem “ride. Customers will also be able to shop at several outlets, including the attraction store for a brand new attraction, “The Secret Life of Pets: Off Leash”. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Universal said it will follow a set of new health and safety protocols for the event, including temperature checks, face covers, limitation of park capacity, “thorough cleaning” at all points high contact levels, physical distance, contactless payment options and maintenance of designation. outdoor spaces for eating. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER According to website, adult tickets are $ 44 on Fridays and $ 49 on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets for children between 3 and 9 years old cost $ 25 for all three days. Members of the Universal Annual Season Pass will be able to get discounted admission tickets, according to the announcement.

