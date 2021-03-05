Four different versions of Captain America team up





Four different versions of Captain America will team up in an all-new story for the character’s 80th birthday special.

Four different versions of Captain America will team up at the upcoming Marvel character’s 80th birthday celebration. On Thursday, Marvel Comics revealed that Steve Rogers, John Walker, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes will all take on the mantle of Captain America together in a five-part series,Captain America’s United States, which will feature each of the heroes who have invented the iconic costume and shield over the years. Captain America was created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby and first appeared in Captain America Comics # 1 in 1941. Steve Rogers became the hero of the title after being injected with a super soldier serum, which made him one of the best soldiers in the United States during WWII. Captain America is said to have become frozen in ice and cleared these days, joining Marvel’s super team, the Avengers. Over time, a number of different characters have donned the Cap coat. His longtime ally (and former enemy) Bucky took on the role after Steve’s apparent death. Walker would become Captain America after Steve relinquished the title, while Wilson would become Captain America after Steve got too old and brittle. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: King In Black Proves Captain America Isn’t On His Biggest Sin The Captain America’s United States will be written by Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man) with a work by Dale Eaglesham (Steve Rogers: Super Soldier). Marvel teases the series as bringing together different Captain Americas to solve the mystery of Steve Rogers’ stolen shield. Sam and Steve will take a road trip through the United States and meet “ Captains, ” who are people from all over the country who defend their own communities as Captain America – and whoever stole the shield wants them dead. . The comic will also feature save stories focused on the ‘captains’, with number one featuring a story by Josh Trugilio (Rick and Morty: Worlds Apart!) and Jan Bazaldua (Star warsDiscover the cover of the first issue by the legendary Alex Ross. Cantwell said the series explore what Captain America means in today’s political landscape. It’s an incredible gift and certainly a creative challenge to take on the character of Captain America, especially in these unprecedented times in our country’s history. With this miniseries, we hope to explore what the idea of ​​Captain America means at this exact moment, not only on the big stage of the world, but in everyday and often overlooked communities across the United States. Captain America’s United States will show how important Captain America is to the Marvel Universe and to people of different nationalities and backgrounds across the United States. It will be great fun to see the different versions of Captain America get the chance to team up as they encounter new threats on their road trip. Sam and Steve are perfect choices to lead this story. Since it is the 80th anniversary of Captain America, there’s no better way to celebrate your legacy.Captain America’s United StatesThe # 1 is in stores on June 2, 2021. Next: Captain America Knows Why His Country Doesn’t Really Like Him Source: Marvel.com Guardians of the Galaxy Star-Lord reboot fixes what the MCU broke

About the Author Liam McGuire

(991 published articles)

Liam McGuire is a comic book editor for Screen Rant. He has worked for numerous publications including Cineplex Canada, MLB.com, Vice, CBR.com, and more. You can contact him directly at [email protected] More from Liam McGuire







