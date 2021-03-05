Entertainment
A look back at Dolly Partons’ philanthropic legacy
What do most people think of when they hear Dolly Parton? If you’re like me, you remember Aunt Dolly bickering with Mamaw about Elvis Presley on Disney Channels sitcom Hannah Montana. You might think of her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame or her beloved song Jolene, but her philanthropic efforts are perhaps the least likely to top the list. These efforts continue, spanning the length of his career and deserving of recognition. The country’s legend grew up in Sevier County, Tennessee, one of the poorest counties in the country. As she grew famous and wealthy, her past economic struggles humbled her, leading to a philanthropic journey that persisted throughout her career.
His famous 9 to 5 song illustrates not only his connection to his upbringing, but his enduring understanding of the struggle to earn a living wage in America. The song undermines the American dream and the concept of moving from misery to wealth by describing how difficult it can be to get out of it. She rightly recognizes the courage and determination required to carry out these tasks and then receive little pay. To put it in the words of Dollys, Hardly get out of it, everything takes and does not give. Sympathetic to hard-working Americans, it’s no wonder Parton turned to a career in philanthropy.
The The Dollywood Foundation was launched in 1988 in the hometown of Partons to fund local improvements. The Buddy program, an initial launch of the foundation, offered $ 500 to high school graduates, reducing the dropout rate from 35% to 6%. Partons’ philanthropic journey got off to a good start. One of the most significant projects, the Imagination Library, started in 1995. The project promised to send a free book to every child up to the age of 5 each month, and after starting with the hometown from artists, it was adopted by North Carolina, the District of Columbia and Ohio in the near future. The Imagination Library is now responsible for providing books to 1.45 million children. Most recently, Parton launched My People in 2016 to support victims of the Tennessee wildfires. Since then, the fund has transformed to continue helping firefighters while focusing on reconstruction efforts.
In 2017, Parton began cultivating her relationship with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, donating $ 1 million in honor of her niece who received treatment for leukemia at the hospital for children Monroe Carell Jr. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, she did another heavy $ 1 million donation to Vanderbilt to fund vaccine research. This money was used to develop the Moderna vaccine, which is essential in the distribution of vaccines in the United States. Let’s Go’s connection to Vanderbilt continues its goal of helping locally, keeping a close connection to its hometown and refusing to let fame remove it from its roots.
Earlier this month, Tennessee officials made a bipartite agreement to erect a statue of Dolly Parton outside the State Capitol in Nashville, replacing a controversial Confederate statue. Speaking to Twitter, the Tennessean native respectfully asked officials to cease the statues projects in light of the current situation, deeming him unresponsive. His statement reads as follows: Considering everything that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting myself on a pedestal is appropriate right now. It remains open to the honor of a statue in the future, either a few years later, or after its death if deemed appropriate. Fans praised her response and added her to the long list of reasons to adore Dolly.
From scholarships to benefit concerts, the Dollywood Foundation has been tasked with improving the lives of many. Parton puts her money where her heart and her passions are: thanks to her modest upbringing, she understands the importance of helping those less fortunate. This philanthropic work adds a layer to the artist’s shared vision: she doesn’t just make a tacky chic look; shes a country music icon. All of this charitable work deserves honor and recognition, and the possibility of a statue further away at an opportune time might be one way to show it. A statue isn’t enough to pay off the legend itself, but it’s a pretty damn good place to start.
