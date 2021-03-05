Elizabeth Olsens mom has been calling her the wrong name Marvel for 4 years





WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that her mother has been calling her the wrong name of a Marvel superhero for at least four years.

Elizabeth Olsen’s mother has called her the wrong name Marvel for four years. TheWandaVisionstar has played Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch since the character first appeared in a post-credits scene in 2014Captain America: The Winter Soldier.Although Olsen has played the character for years, the official name of Wanda’s Marvel superhero, the Scarlet Witch, was not canonically declared in the MCU until last week’s episode ofWandaVision,thanks to another witch. It was Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) who had the honor of calling Wanda the Scarlet Witch for the first time in WandaVisionepisode 8, “Previously Activated”. Agatha had ultimately revealed herself to Wanda as a witch who had tried to get Wanda out of her grief-induced Westview fantasy spell (this big reveal was settled on the catchy song “Agatha All Along”, which quickly went viral). After forcing Wanda to revisit her past trauma, from the bombshell that killed her parents to visualizing Vision’s dismantled body at SWORD HQ, Agatha finally concluded who Wanda really was. “You have no idea how dangerous you are … You are meant to be a myth, capable of spontaneous creation … This is the magic of chaos, Wanda. That makes you the scarlet witch! “ Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Everything WandaVision Leaves Out Of The Scarlet Witch Backstory Olsen revealed a hilarious mistake his mother made during an appearance onTonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon.According to the actress, her mother accidentally called her the wrong name Marvel for four years. “My mom just told me the other day that she called me the ‘red witch’ since the last one … she said four years, but I think I’ve been doing this for six or seven years … and she just found out my name was the scarlet witch last week … she said, “why haven’t you ever corrected me?” And I just told him, “I just thought you were kidding. I didn’t know that was what you thought my name was!” Olsen’s mom’s Marvel mistake was completely harmless but absolutely hilarious. The question is, where does Wanda Maximoff go from here? Will she embrace her identity as a scarlet witch in theWandaVisionfinal? Will she don a new scarlet witch costume like the one she saw in the vision the Mind Stone showed her? What does the downfall of Scarlet Witch’s name mean for Wanda’s confirmed appearance inDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? There are a lot of questions that episode nine ofWandaVisionmay or may not answer. What has been confirmed by show director Matt Shakman is that there will be no surprise tenth episode ofWandaVision.However, this show has always been Wanda’s story, an exploration of her grief and her path to truly becoming the Scarlet Witch. The possibilities for Wanda Maximoff to go fromWandaVisionthe finals are endless and very exciting. Next: What’s Next For Scarlet Witch In The MCU After WandaVision? Source: Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon Game of Thrones: How old are Dany’s dragons (and how long Drogon could live)









