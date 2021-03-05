Diet Prada pushes back Dolce & Gabbana libel lawsuit





The Diet Prada Instagram account, known to have challenged fashion brands, is being sued by Dolce & Gabbana.

Diet Prada released its first public response to the libel lawsuit on Thursday.

A lawyer representing Diet Prada said the “case would be amicably ridiculed” in the United States.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. Prada diet, a Instagram account known for taking on fashion brands, is pushing back the 2019 libel lawsuit against Italian fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana in Italian civil court. The account, managed by Tony Liu and Lindsey Schuyler, announced in an Instagram post Thursday that they had responded to the libel lawsuit with “a defense of our free speech” before the deadline to respond to court. The Dolce & Gabbana libel suit accuses the owners of the Instagram page of causing loss of revenue after posting a critical article on the brand. In 2018, Diet Prada criticized Dolce & Gabbana, claiming the company presented a “stereotypical and sexist portrayal of a Chinese woman” in a controversial advertising campaign at the time. The account also shared what was allegedly a screenshot of a direct message from Stefano Gabbana’s account containing anti-Asian remarks. The brand’s advertising campaign was welcomed international indignation at the time, leading to the trending #boycottdolce hashtag on social media. According to NPR, the company’s brand ambassador in China severed ties with the company after the incident. The founders of the brand, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, later apologized. Dolce & Gabbana’s 2019 libel suit seeks 3 million damages (over US $ 3.5 million at current conversion rates) for the company and another million (approximately $ 1.2 million) for Gabbana. “This lawsuit is scandalous, on many levels,” Susan Scafidi, founder and director of the Fashion Law Institute at Fordham Law School, who defends Liu and Schuyler through the program’s pro bono clinic, told Insider. “Ethically, how does a business publicly apologize, then quietly turn around and take legal action?” In Italy, defamation laws can include consideration of tone and public interest, in addition to whether or not what was said was true, Scafidi said. In the caption of Diet Prada’s Thursday post, the page highlighted the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States. “With so much anti-Asian hatred spreading in the United States, it is wrong to continue to remain silent on a lawsuit that threatens our free speech,” said the caption. “We’re a small business co-founded by a person of color trying to speak out against racism in our own community.” A post shared by Diet Prada (@diet_prada) The defense team, which also includes an Italy-based company, argued in court documents that the account was only covering the news and simply used a “colorful and deliberately provocative” tone. Scafidi said that in the United States, the case “would not just be dismissed in court, it would be the subject of amicable laughter.” She continued, “In the United States, truth is an absolute defense against defamation and there is very broad protection for expressing an opinion, especially around public figures.” Diet Prada has created a GoFundMe page with a goal of $ 26,000 to pay for legal fees. Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser raised more than $ 8,500. Scafidi told Insider that a hearing was scheduled for May, but warned the case could be settled out of court before then. Representatives for Dolce & Gabbana did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.







