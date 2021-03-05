Scott Disick’s pink Mohawk pokes fun at midlife crisis, to look younger for Amelia





Scott laughs at his new pink mohawk. Some think he’s going through a midlife crisis, while others say he’s trying to look like Travis Barker.

Scott Disick fromkeeping up with the Kardashiansmocks her followers on social media for her new hairstyle, a pink mohawk. Some have even accused the 37-year-old of trying to look young and hip for his 19-year-old girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin. Scott and Amelia started their relationship in November 2020 after the two were seen getting comfortable at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday party. At first, many thought that this relationship had been fabricated by the media or would be of very short duration. Now four months have passed, and Scott and Amelia are still going strong. The couple were seen strolling along the beaches of Malibu and most recently in Miami. Amelia even shared photos of herself and Scott having dinner on her social media. Their relationship becomes much more serious than expected. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: KUWTK: Scott Disick Is ‘Dream’ Boyfriend, Says Amelia Hamlin Tuesday,Scott disickshared a photo of himself on Instagram in a private jet with a drink in hand, showing off his new pink mohawk hair. On Wednesday, the father of three took his eyes a step further as he shaved his hair into a mini mohawk. He got a cut by Miami hairstylist Luis Rivera, who dyed his hair pink. The famous hairdresser visited Scott and several of his friends, including the famous Latin singer Maluma. They all have the same style, which Rivera called the “Papi Cut. “Scott and the rest of his friends dyed their hair pink, while Maluma went for a platinum blonde. Scott’s supporters took to his comments section for their thoughts on his new hairstyle. Some loved it, while others seemed confused. One follower said: “midlife crisis ??, “while another wrote,”Has your teenager dyed your hair“Another fan even accused Scott of trying to be pissed off like Travis Barker, ex Kourtney Kardashian’s new boyfriend.”Kinda funny he’s trying to be pissed off with pink hair because Kourtney is with Travisnow, “they wrote, adding,”Sorry Scott, but tattoos and drumming skills trump pink hair“Although a majority of his followers did not approve of the new hair, some said they loved his”pink moment. “ Whether Scott dyed and cut his hair due to a midlife crisis or to look more like his ex’s new boyfriend, the most important thing is that he is enjoying life right now. Kourtney always said that when Scott is in a relationship, this is where it is at its best. If Amelia makes him happy, Kourtney doesn’t care what he does with his hair. Next: KUWTK: Stylist Posts Sweet Photo Of Sleeping Kim During Glam On IG Sources: Scott Disick (Instagram),Luis Rivera (Instagram) 90 Day Fianc: Why Yolanda’s Catfish Story Was a Huge Waste of Time

About the Author Sabrina Costabile

(582 Articles published)

Sabrina is a writer / content specialist with a passion for writing. She obtained a BA in English and a Certificate in Social Media Marketing. In her spare time, she loves watching TV and having a good time with her adorable puppy. More from Sabrina Costabile







