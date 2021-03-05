The 5 best TV shows to watch on Paramount Plus





Jan Thijs / CBS

In case you thought you had enough TV, it’s time for CBS’s new streamer to advocate for him to be on your roster. Paramount Plus, a redesign of CBS All Access, adds more movies and shows you can watch on multiple levels: ad-free ($ 10 per month) or ad-free ($ 5 per month). Star Trek fans won’t find one, two, or three, but four Star Trek shows (not counting an after-show) to devour, but there’s more than just science fiction filling Paramount’s original TV shelves. Let’s put together the best shows at launch, with a host of new original shows come. Read more: Everything you need to know about Paramount Plus The good fight Elizabeth Fisher / CBS Four seasons of The Good Fight are on Paramount Plus – 40 episodes to meet lawyers Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) and Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo). The Good Fight is a spin-off of The Good Wife, but differs from its predecessor in all good ways, focusing less on relationships and more on politics. It’s also a good old human struggle – following Lockhart after his daughter Maia’s reputation is destroyed by a financial scam. Broke, they join the large law firm of Lucca Quinn in Chicago. Prepare to get hooked. (Good news: a fifth season is coming.) Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access The first of Paramount Plus’ big Star Trek shows (it first arrived on CBS All Access) takes place about 10 years before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series. It wasn’t an immediate hit, with a few problematic storylines to clean up, but thanks to Sonequa Martin-Green’s solid performance as Michael Burnham, Star Trek: Discovery ultimately wins you over. Season 1 finds the crew of the USS Discovery embroiled in a war between the Klingon houses and the United Federation of Planets. Season 4 is set to hit Paramount Plus this year. The Twilight Zone (2019) Robert falconer Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele helped develop this new take on the original 1959 series The Twilight Zone, and the first season (it was canceled after the second) offers a lot of modern weirdness that sparks the reflection. Peele also narrates the anthology, which features stars like Kumail Nanjiani, Tracy Morgan, Steven Yeun and more. It could probably be scarier (and the shorter episodes), but a few gems – like the Replay episode – are the pride of the original series. Star Trek: Picard CBS Star Trek: Picard returns Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, the former captain of the USS Enterprise – in a story of redemption on several levels. Picard, at the end of his life, reflects on his choice to abandon Starfleet, after the Federation chose not to help the Romulans when their planet was destroyed. Suffering from his past decisions and the death of his colleague Data, Picard comes out of his quiet life in a vineyard to help a mysterious young woman in need. A slower-paced psychological character study, Star Trek: Picard is a full-bodied spectacle to savor. Why do women kill Paramount Plus Why Women Kill juggles some serious themes like infidelity and, well, murder, but the key to enjoying this show is focusing on the performances of Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. Why Women Kill ambitiously explores the weddings of three women who all live in the same campily-designed Pasadena mansion (the outfits are also wonderfully campy) across different decades. They are bonded by their partner’s infidelity, which creates a chain of events that leads women to kill someone. An elegant blend of dark comedy and soapy drama that gets better with every episode.

