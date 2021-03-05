Josh Humiston Dead: APA partner and music agent was 48





5:00 PM PST 4/19/2021



by



Mike Barnes



He started in the agency’s mailroom in 1995 and was promoted to partner in 2007.

Josh Humiston, a partner and music agent with the Performing Arts Agency, died Wednesday in a Los Angeles hospital from a stroke. He was 48 years old. “Josh was a unique and exceptional agent who was fiercely passionate and loyal to his clients and to this company for 26 years,” Jim Gosnell, CEO of APA, said in a statement. “A highly regarded member of our APA family, he wore his heart on his sleeve and would fight as hard for his clients as he does for his colleagues. He will be missed by all of us and by the music community in which he served.” Humiston was promoted to Partner in 2007, becoming the first agent in the company’s 59-year history to start in and come to the mailroom. His clients over the years have included Flogging Molly, X, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Dionne Warwick, Smokey Robinson, Judas Priest, Skillet and Everclear, among others. Born in Santa Monica on March 18, 1972, Humiston graduated from Beverly Hills High School and then Boston University. He joined APA in 1995 and was promoted to vp concerts in 2001, responsible for the development and supervision of the agency’s modern rock department. According to APA, Humiston was an avid golfer, an avid Los Angeles Kings, Lakers and Dodgers fan and a “repeat and enthusiastic player” at their games. Survivors include his wife, Jaime, and their daughters, Isabella and Juliana; his parents, Jan and Robert; siblings Alison and Matthew; sister-in-law Lisa; and the nieces Mila and Rachel. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a funeral for immediate family will be held Sunday at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles, with a celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Andrew McMahon’s Dear Jack Foundation, which benefits adolescents and young adults with cancer.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos