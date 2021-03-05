Why Pamela Anderson is selling her house in Malibu and moving to Canada





Pamela Anderson is done with America. The “Baywatch” star says goodbye to his Malibu lifestyle for good and chooses Canada instead. Anderson, 53, is offloading her long-standing California property, which she built from scratch, for a whopping $ 14.9 million. She initially bought the land in 2000 for $ 1.8 million, according to property records. “A lot of sexy and fun times have been spent here,” she told the Post. The Canadian-American actress and model comes in as she fights for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who fights extradition to the United States on espionage charges. “I am a proud dual citizen and I firmly believe that America, of all countries, will do good by Julian,” she said of Assange, who faces a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison . “He’s a hero.” Anderson also revealed that she is leaving behind her now adult sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, 24, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 23, along with the house full of memories. “Most of all, I will miss my boys,” Anderson said of his children, who will stay in Malibu. The property is expected to hit market on Monday. The house covers 2,151 square feet. Realtor.com The entire property is nestled in avocado, olive and orange orchards. Realtor.com The living room offers an open floor plan. Realtor.com Anderson told the Post she made the decision to move soon after marry his bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, Christmas Eve. “I feel more settled on my sustainable ranch on Vancouver Island with room to save more animals. It’s always by the sea. A foot away from the water and I’m lost, ”said Anderson. The master bedroom has a spa bath. Realtor.com The back yard offers a swimming pool with a dining area suitable for hosting dinners. Realtor.com One of the three bathrooms. Realtor.com His home in Malibu sits on a huge 6,324-foot lot and consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It also has a separate floating guest house. “I love creating masterpieces and I’m proud of them,” Anderson said. The property is nestled in avocado, olive and orange groves and has secure access to the beach. It also has a poured concrete jacuzzi, inspired by the caves. One of the three bedrooms. Realtor.com The main bathroom offers floor-to-ceiling windows creating an oasis atmosphere. Realtor.com The kitchen with an elegant design. Degrees of shade A spiral staircase leads to a patio with a steel fireplace. The level of luxury Anderson recently made a last ditch effort to grab a presidential pardon for Assange, but to no avail. The case is simply a criminalization of a free press, Anderson told The Post. Julian is accused of journalism. Documents that revealed war crimes and human rights violations. Now the United States wants to punish him for exposing crimes. “ Tomer Fridman of the Fridman group has the roster. “The Malibu market has become the destination of choice for high net worth and very high net worth individuals across the country,” Fridman told The Post. “Malibu Colony, in particular, is one of Los Angeles’ most significant enclaves dating back to the heyday of 1920s glamor in Hollywood.”

