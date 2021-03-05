Entertainment
Aaron Rodgers says he can’t wait to be a father
Earn the Prestigious NFL Most Valuable Player Award would likely be the highlight of any year, but not for the Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
During Instagram Live with Zenith Watches on Thursday, said Rodgers proposing to actress Shailene Woodley was “the best thing that happened to me last year”.
“I’m recently engaged, so I enjoyed this part of my life,” Rodgers told Julien Tornare, CEO of Zenith Watches, after being appointed. brand ambassador in February.
Now that Rodgers has love and marriage soon, could a baby in a stroller be next? According to Rodgers, fatherhood is certainly in his future: “The next big challenge will be to be a father.”
He is “ wonderful ”: Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to NFL star Aaron Rodgers
“I can’t wait to take care of another life at some point,” Rodgers said. “I think it’s going to be so much fun. I’ve been dreaming about what it’s going to be, I’m really turned on by this chapter every time it comes.”
However, Rodgers said parenting was “maybe not in the immediate future.”
Rodgersfirst announced he was engaged in February while accepting the 2020 NFL MVP award. Although he nodded to his fiancee, he did not identify her.
“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time,” RodgersmentionnedFebruary 6. “2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with a lot of changes, growth, amazing and memorable moments, 180 straight days scratching my nose hair, playing for very few fans or no fans all season I got engaged and played among the best footballers of my career. “
Woodley confirmed she was engaged to Rodgers several weeks later during an appearance on “Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon. “But apparently it doesn’t matter.
“Yeah, we’re engaged,” Woodley told Fallon on February 22. “But to us it’s not news, you know? So it’s kind of funny. Everyone’s scared right now and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.'”
She continued, “I don’t know him as a football player. I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host ‘Jeopardy! “He’s the guy I know.”
“ I didn’t create Shailene and Aaron ”: Jodie Foster explains why she thanked Aaron Rodgers at the Globes
Rodgers will call the shots on “Danger!” and start her 10-show stay as a guest host April 5 following the November death of Alex Trebek at 80 from pancreatic cancer.
On Thursday, the NFL star said he “had a blast” filming his episodes despite “the circumstances in which Alex (Trebek) unfortunately succumbed to cancer.”
“Loved it. It was something I was really looking forward to after the season,” said Rodgers, who appeared on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” In 2015. “I always wanted to come back.”
He continued, “I was truly honored to be there and felt like I was doing his memory justice and trying to handle myself with as much respect for the job as possible because I love the show. . And the show meant so much to a lot of us who grew up watching it every night. “
Aaron Rodgers will call the shots:The NFL star is “excited” to serve as Jeopardy! guest
