Sarah Silverman Apologizes for ‘Ugly’ Joke at 2007 MTV Movie Awards | Entertainment

Sarah Silverman apologized to Paris Hilton for joking about her arrest for DUI at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.
The 50-year-old actress and comedian commented on the Simple Life star during her monologue at the event almost 14 years ago, which took place a day before Paris began her prison term. due to traffic violations following his arrest for a suspected DUI.
At the ceremony, Sarah said: “I heard that in order for her to feel comfortable in prison, the guards are going to paint the bars to look like penises. I’m just afraid she’ll break her teeth with these things.
This week, Paris and her sister Nicky Hilton looked back on the event, saying it was really hard to cope with the comments people were making about her arrest.
Paris explained, “I literally wanted to get out of the whole room, but I was just trying to be strong and sit there while the whole audience laughed. It was so painful, especially with what I was going through in my room. life, so make people be so mean about it. It was really hard. “
And in response, Sarah has now apologized to Paris, insisting that she immediately regretted the joke as soon as she saw how hurt Paris looked in the audience.
Sarah claims she wrote a letter a few days later to apologize but doesn’t think Paris ever received it.
Speaking on her Sarah Silverman podcast, she said: “The crowd went bananas, and while I was overjoyed at the success of my monologue, I remember seeing her in the audience, really, and I really did. remember seeing that look on his face and my heart sank. There was a person under there. A few days later I wrote him a letter to apologize, I felt bad and I never had for an answer, I certainly wouldn’t expect anyway.
I regretted the jokes not years later, but a little immediately. I wrote to let him know, but now I know the letter did not reach him. So here I am, 14 years later, telling you, Paris, that I am so sorry. I was then and I am, much more completely and with much more understanding, I think, now.
I felt it the second I saw your face that night. It is terrible to know that you have hurt someone and it is important to fix it. So, I hope it will do that. “
The Wreck-It Ralph star then called the joke ugly and said she had tried to change over time for the past 14 years.
She continued, “I can’t imagine what you were going through back then. My understanding of humanity through the lens of my acting work had not yet fused and I’m sorry I hurt you. Comedy isn’t always green. We can’t change the past, so what’s crucial is that we change over time. I’m super disheartened to reflect on the past and on my part in perpetuating it. the real ugly shit.
“I’ve actually devoted the last few years to trying to make comedy that attempts to marry hard-hitting jokes with a real heart. At the time, the consensus seemed to be that it wasn’t possible and I fully accepted that. “
