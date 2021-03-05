Raya and the last dragon: games, toys and more

All products and services presented by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire publishers. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

“Raya and the last dragon“ arrived on Disney + Just in time for the weekend. Disney Animation’s latest offering tells the story of a warrior princess (Kelly Marie Tran) who sets out on a journey to save humanity. The fantastic adventure takes place in the magical world of Kumandra, a land where humans and dragons live in harmony – until monsters (aka Druuns) attempt to destroy everything in sight, prompting the dragons to sacrifice themselves to save humanity.

Raya’s story begins 500 years after Druun’s last attack. Determined to prevent history from repeating itself, Raya and her house insect Tuk Tuk (Alan Tdyk) set out on a journey in search of the last dragon. Like other Disney animated films, Raya features a host of fun characters including Sisu (Awkwafina), Boun (Izaac Wang), Namaari (Gemma Chan), Benja (Daniel Dae Kim), and Tong (Benedict Wong).

If you are not already a Disney + customer, you can purchase a monthly subscription for $ 7.99 per month or $ 79.99 per year. There is also a Disney + and Hulu plan for $ 13.99 per month and an ad-free option for $ 19.99. In addition to “Raya and the Last Dragon”, as well as a wide selection of Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars content, Disney + is home to exclusive series, such as “The Mandalorian” and “WandaVision”.

As Disney’s first Southeast Asian Princess, Tran detailed some of the pressures of Raya’s expression and the lesson she learned from the character. “See the way Raya somehow gives up on her own preservation and puts herself in danger, not even to fight for a better world that she knows exists, but to fight for a better world that she hopes. it exists, ”Tran said in an interview with IndieWire. “This is a very important distinction to me because I think in the real world we all secretly hope that we can make the world a better place, that there is a better world if we work hard enough. The truth is, most of the time, everything is so broken, so hard, and so scary, that we are really fighting for something that seems totally unattainable, so seeing a character put everything on the line to do it is really powerful for me.

In honor of the new animated Disney star, we’ve rounded up some of the best ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ inspired merchandise. Check out our choices below.

Rebuild the palace Raya calls home with the Lego’s Heart Place set. The 600-piece set includes six chambers, two towers, and Raya and Tuk Tuk mini action figures, and more. If you are looking for cheaper options, there is the Raya and Sisu Dragon LEGO set ($ 49.99), and a Boun’s boat set ($ 29.99).

Measuring just under four inches, the “Raya and the Last Dragon” vinyl figures from Funko Pop! gives a funky twist to the other characters in the movie. These fun figures make great gifts for adults and children.

From distance learning to sitting in a classroom, having the right backpack is essential.

It’s not always easy to find a phone case that is suitable for both iPhone and Androids, but Otterbox has you covered. The customizable phone case of boasts an elegant design highlighting the beauty of the movie animation.

Chattering Ongis get a plush transformation with this interactive toy, which features sound effects. This trio of toys makes a nice gift for ages three and up (batteries included).

The “Raya and the Last Dragon” action figure set includes seven characters and accessories. The set includes action figures of Raya, Sisu the dragon and Boun.

The perfect gift for younger readers, “Raya’s World” provides an overview of Princess Kumandran and all of the characters in the film. This 64-page book is recommended for ages six and over.

For slightly older readers, “Raya and the Last Dragon: Junior Novel” provides a romantic retelling of the Disney animated film. The paperback won’t be available until March 16, but you can pre-order it now. The purchase of the book comes with a free movie poster.

