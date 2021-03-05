Entertainment
Raya and the last dragon: games, toys and more
From books to LEGOs, action figures to other toys, check out our list of products inspired by the Disney animated film.
All products and services presented by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire publishers. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.
“Raya and the last dragon“ arrived on Disney + Just in time for the weekend. Disney Animation’s latest offering tells the story of a warrior princess (Kelly Marie Tran) who sets out on a journey to save humanity. The fantastic adventure takes place in the magical world of Kumandra, a land where humans and dragons live in harmony – until monsters (aka Druuns) attempt to destroy everything in sight, prompting the dragons to sacrifice themselves to save humanity.
Raya’s story begins 500 years after Druun’s last attack. Determined to prevent history from repeating itself, Raya and her house insect Tuk Tuk (Alan Tdyk) set out on a journey in search of the last dragon. Like other Disney animated films, Raya features a host of fun characters including Sisu (Awkwafina), Boun (Izaac Wang), Namaari (Gemma Chan), Benja (Daniel Dae Kim), and Tong (Benedict Wong).
If you are not already a Disney + customer, you can purchase a monthly subscription for $ 7.99 per month or $ 79.99 per year. There is also a Disney + and Hulu plan for $ 13.99 per month and an ad-free option for $ 19.99. In addition to “Raya and the Last Dragon”, as well as a wide selection of Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars content, Disney + is home to exclusive series, such as “The Mandalorian” and “WandaVision”.
As Disney’s first Southeast Asian Princess, Tran detailed some of the pressures of Raya’s expression and the lesson she learned from the character. “See the way Raya somehow gives up on her own preservation and puts herself in danger, not even to fight for a better world that she knows exists, but to fight for a better world that she hopes. it exists, ”Tran said in an interview with IndieWire. “This is a very important distinction to me because I think in the real world we all secretly hope that we can make the world a better place, that there is a better world if we work hard enough. The truth is, most of the time, everything is so broken, so hard, and so scary, that we are really fighting for something that seems totally unattainable, so seeing a character put everything on the line to do it is really powerful for me.
In honor of the new animated Disney star, we’ve rounded up some of the best ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ inspired merchandise. Check out our choices below.
Raya and the Last Dragon Heart Palace LEGO Set
Rebuild the palace Raya calls home with the Lego’s Heart Place set. The 600-piece set includes six chambers, two towers, and Raya and Tuk Tuk mini action figures, and more. If you are looking for cheaper options, there is the Raya and Sisu Dragon LEGO set ($ 49.99), and a Boun’s boat set ($ 29.99).
Funko Pop! Raya and the last warrior dragon
Measuring just under four inches, the “Raya and the Last Dragon” vinyl figures from Funko Pop! gives a funky twist to the other characters in the movie. These fun figures make great gifts for adults and children.
Raya and the last dragon backpack
From distance learning to sitting in a classroom, having the right backpack is essential.
Raya and the Last Dragon iPhone Case
It’s not always easy to find a phone case that is suitable for both iPhone and Androids, but Otterbox has you covered. The customizable phone case of boasts an elegant design highlighting the beauty of the movie animation.
Raya and the Last Dragon chatting with Ongis
Chattering Ongis get a plush transformation with this interactive toy, which features sound effects. This trio of toys makes a nice gift for ages three and up (batteries included).
Raya and the Last Kumandra Dragon Story Set
The “Raya and the Last Dragon” action figure set includes seven characters and accessories. The set includes action figures of Raya, Sisu the dragon and Boun.
Raya’s World Book
The perfect gift for younger readers, “Raya’s World” provides an overview of Princess Kumandran and all of the characters in the film. This 64-page book is recommended for ages six and over.
Raya and the Last Dragon: Junior Novel
For slightly older readers, “Raya and the Last Dragon: Junior Novel” provides a romantic retelling of the Disney animated film. The paperback won’t be available until March 16, but you can pre-order it now. The purchase of the book comes with a free movie poster.
Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]