The 7 Star Wars Characters Who Used Anakin’s Lightsaber

Used throughoutStar wars saga, the Anakin Skywalkers lightsaber is one of the franchise’s most iconic elements, used by characters in Canon and the original timeline, The Expanded Universe (aka Legends). Anakins’ lightsaber was the first to be lit on screen, making its debut in 1977 and introducing both Luke Skywalker and viewers themselves to the Jedi weapon. From that point on, the lightsaber would be passed down from generation to generation and its history would be represented, with heroes and villains using the weapon. The rich and sometimes dark history of the lightsaber reflects the life and legacy of Anakin Skywalker.

Several characters in Canon and Legends owned the Anakins lightsaber but didn’t really use it. The first was Obi-Wan Kenobi, who in both continuities took on Darth Vader’s lightsaber as a result of their duel on the planet Mustafar. For 19 years, he kept the weapon at home on Tatooine, awaiting the opportunity to pass it on to Luke Skywalker, where it would again become a Jedi’s weapon. After Luke lost the weapon in Cloud City, the lightsaber was found by an ugnaught worker. In the barrel, the lightsaber was somehow acquired by Maz Kanata, who stored it, waiting to hand it over to the next worthy wearer, just like Obi-Wan did.

In Legends, Darth Vader killed the ugnaught and took the lightsaber, storing it in one of the Emperors ‘shelters on Wayland, along with Lukes’ severed hand. During the Thrawn campaign, insane dark side user Joruus C’baoth took possession of the lightsaber and the hand, using the hand to create a Luke Skywalker clone. The clone, called Luuke Skywalker, was identical to Luke in appearance and combat ability, but had neither spirit nor will, serving C’baoth and attempting to kill the real Luke. During their intense battle, the clone was killed by Mara Jade, following a suggestion Palpatine planted in his mind to kill Luke Skywalker, but without killing the real Luke. In both versions, therefore, Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber made an incredible journey, and several different users.

Anakin skywalker

When his original weapon was destroyed in a Geonosis droid factory, Anakin Skywalker built his famous lightsaber early in the Clone Wars, using a design similar to his predecessor. In the barrel, the iconic blue blade of lightsabers is taken from a Kyber crystal, which turned blue upon bonding with Anakin. In Legends, he chose a pair of Illum’s Force-infused blue Adegan Crystals to power his weapon. Anakin used his new lightsaber throughout the Clone Wars, destroying countless Separatist Droids and battling Dark Side users, such as Asajj Ventress. In his final fight with Count Dooku, Anakin defeated the Sith Lord and used his weapon, along with Dookus’, to decapitate his helpless opponent, bringing him ever closer to his eventual turn to the dark side.

dark Vador

In Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith, Anakin Skywalker, in his desperation to save the life of his wife Padme, makes a Faustian deal and betrays the Jedi Order, joining the Sith and taking the Sith name of Darth Vader. In the following years, Vader would unlearn everything he had learned from the Jedi and build a red-bladed Sith lightsaber as his new weapon, but immediately after his turn to the dark side, Vader wore Jedi robes and used his blue blade. Jedi lightsaber for slaughtering the Jedi on Coruscant and the Separatist rulers on Mustafar. The Vaders’ use of Jedi clothing and weapons led some Jedi (or even young people) to assume that he was still their ally until he murdered them.

Luke skywalker

Given to Luke by Obi-Wan early in his Jedi training, Luke used his father’s weapon in Star wars and The Empire Strikes Back, ignoring its horrific use when his father became Darth Vader. Luke also used the weapon throughout the three years between the two films, with Canon and Legends both describing his adventures primarily through comics. In Legends, Luke fought the aspiring Sith warrior, Kharys, in the original Marvels Star wars comics. In the Star Wars: Empire comics, Luke meets a veteran Clone Trooper, gaining his trust by showing him the Anakins weapon and convincing him to join the rebellion by explaining how the Jedi and the Republic were betrayed. In canon, the newest Marvel Star wars the comics illustrate Lukes’ use of the lightsaber, including his conflicts with Imperial Agent Kreel and the infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett.

Mara Jade |

At the end of the era of legends Thrawn Trilogy, Joruus C’baoth and Luuke are both defeated, and Luke finds his father’s lightsaber. Instead of keeping it, he gives it to his new ally, Mara Jade, as she begins her path to Jedi chivalry. During her Jedi training, Mara Jade builds her lightsaber, a purple bladed weapon, which she uses throughout Operation Shadow Hand, as seen in Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith. As a Jedi Knight and ultimately Jedi Master, Mara Jade alternated between using the Anakins lightsaber and his own. Maras spent the last moments fighting Sith Lord Darth Caedus (formerly Jacen Solo) using the Anakins weapon. After his death, Luke recovered the lightsaber, keeping it in the Jedi Temple among his other possessions.

Finnish

In Star wars canon, the next Anakins lightsaber bearer was the former First Order Stormtrooper, FN-2187, aka Finn. Finn travels with his allies to Maz Kanatas Castle on Takodana in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. When the First Order attacks the castle, however, Finn receives Maz’s Jedi weapon. Although unfamiliar with the use of the lightsaber, Finn bravely fought against the First Order troops. He even wields the lightsaber against Kylo Ren himself at the end of the movie, leading a decent fight against Ren’s deadly (but badly injured) knight before he is defeated. What Finn lacked in training, he more than made up for in his dignity, repeatedly demonstrating tenacity and fearlessness throughout the back-to-back trilogy.

Rey

The next Anakins lightsaber bearer was Palpatine’s granddaughter himself: the scavenger Rey. Rey was offered the weapon on Takodana before Finn, but she refused after bombarding it with Force-infused vision. When Finn was defeated by Kylo Ren, Rey embraced his power in the Force and wielded the lightsaber against Kylo. Rey would later train on Ahch-To and fight elite Praetorian Guards Snokes with the weapon, as seen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In a Force-fueled fight between Rey and Kylo Ren for the weapon, she was snapped in half.

Rey then repaired and used the Skywalker lightsaber as his primary weapon for the remainder of the war between the Resistance and the First Order. Upon learning of her legacy, Rey felt unworthy of the lightsaber, but with the help of Luke Skywalkers, she regained the confidence to fight, using the Skywalker weapon (along with Leias) to defeat her grandfather. . Reys’ use of the lightsaber proved that anyone, regardless of their background, can be a hero.

Ben solo

As Kylo Ren, Ben briefly used the Anakins lightsaber to kill a Praetorian Guard, but after returning to the safe side, Ben was again given Rey’s weapon. On Exegol, Ben used the Skywalker weapon against his former followers, the Knights of Ren, quickly defeating powerful Dark Side users before facing Palpatine alongside Rey. In Canon, this was the last time the weapon was used in combat, correctly used by a redeemed dark side user fighting the last Sith Lord. After the Battle of Exegol, Rey brought the Anakins lightsaber to Tatooine, burying it in the remains of Lars’ farm and bringing the Star wars full circle of the saga.

