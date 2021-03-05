Original Lord of the Rings cast to reunite for anniversary screenings





The classic Peter Jackson trilogy Lord of the Rings turns 20 this year and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is hosting a cast reunion to celebrate.

The monumental Peter Jacksons cast Thethe Lord of the Rings the trilogy will meet for the 20e 2001’s anniversary The Fellowship of the Ring. Almost 67 years after its first publication, JRR Tolkiens ‘exploration of the brilliantly crafted kingdom of Middle-earth still thrills legions of fans, and Jacksons’ adaptation in the early 2000s remains a major highlight. . Every movie in the trilogy was a massive undertaking, and although Jackson had been a filmmaker for a quarter of a century by the time he picked up the trilogy, it was LOTR it really made him a household name. Additionally, beyond the appeal of the films among fans of Tolkiens’ books, they also found considerable critical respect, with the entire trilogy raking in an astonishing 17 Oscars. With its impressive cast of acclaimed stars and newcomers, the trilogy came at a time when franchises were not yet the norm they are today. This, in addition to the colossal technical achievements that the trilogy has managed to achieve, could arguably point to LOTR as an important turning point in successful cinema. Because of this heritage, the fact that The Fellowship of the Ring celebrates its twentieth anniversary this year. But few could argue that the current COVID-19 pandemic makes it much more difficult to honor the classic film and trilogy. Related: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Show May Fix Movie’s Tom Bombadil Mistake Luckily for the Lord of the Rings fans, Austin, TX’s famed Alamo Drafthouse theater is set to celebrate not only one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time, but also to help welcome audiences back to theaters. . During three consecutive weeks starting March 25e, Alamo Drafthouse will host the cast members of the three films for exclusive Q&A sessions and conversations about the trilogy. The events will all be hosted by an actor, host of The late show, and LOTR passionate, Stephen Colbert. Among the expected actors are: Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Billy Boyd, Peter Jackson, Ian McKellen, Dominic Monaghan, Viggo Mortensen, Andy Serkis, Liv Tyler and Elijah Wood. Discover the trailer for Alamo Drafthouse for the upcoming event below: In addition to featuring the cast of the famous trilogy as part of their campaign to support local cinemas, Alamo Drafthouse will also provide a preview of other iconic films. Meetings of the actors, interviews and comments from the directors and behind-the-scenes featurettes will all be made available free of charge by the cinema to any theater in the world that wishes to screen them. And if you attend the LOTR The event is something the public prefers to do only with a group of familiar friends and family, the theater offers the event through its Own Private Alamo option, in which the theater can be booked for private screenings. As the future of theaters continues to be uncertain after a particularly devastating year, Almo Drafthouse advises that theaters will not go away without a fight. The 20e anniversary celebration of Thethe Lord of the Rings The trilogy is just one way to encourage audiences around the world to return to the movies, and after the year the world has had, there is no better way to celebrate the gift that is the cinema than a special event to honor the two LOTR and theaters everywhere. Next: Disney Movie Unmade Hobbit Explanation Source: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Chris Evans explains why Falcon is the right choice to be Captain America

