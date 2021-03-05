Netflix series ‘Murder among Mormons’ documents Mark Hofmann’s forgery and murders





SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Netflix premiered a documentary series called “Murder Among the Mormons,” which after nearly four decades brings back vivid memories for Utahns on Wednesday. Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in March

The series, about notorious con artist Mark Hoffman, details his forgeries of church documents – and the homemade bombs he used to silence those he feared to release his secrets to the public. Ken Sanders, who has worked around rare and historical books for decades, remembers meeting Hoffman when the fake artist tried to sell him items that Hoffman said belonged to the early days of the Church of Jesus- Christ of Latter-day Saints. Finding one of the many surprising things this young punk – wet behind the ears of a punk kid invented – would have been the discovery of our lives. It finds them monthly, weekly and over time every two days, ”said Sanders, owner of Ken Sanders Rare Books in Salt Lake. Unsolved mysteries reboot on Netflix

Hoffman, he says, started blacksmithing at just 14 – and quietly honed his craft in the 1970s. By the early 1980s, some of his most infamous forgeries propelled him to meetings with top executives. from the church. After all, Hoffman claimed to have found the Salamander Letter – which claims that a white salamander led Joseph Smith to the Gold Plates. He has developed, in my opinion, a vendetta against his church. Against the LDS Church, ”Sanders said. “Martin Harris is one of the Three Witnesses of the Book of Mormon, and he is said to have written the 116 pages of the Book of Mormon manuscript that were lost. In establishing his Martin Harris forgeries as genuine, his ultimate goal went far beyond The Salamander Letter or any of the other Mormon forgeries he had made. He was going to find those 116 pages of the Book of Mormon and they were going to destroy the church, ”Sanders said. In October 1985, Hofmann planted two homemade bombs to target those who could reveal his secrets. One of the two fatal attacks killed the target’s wife, and Sanders recalls a sense of dread in the community because of how it all seemed random. “People were scared. We were all scared, ”Sanders said. Hofmann, says Sanders, was better at selling – or cheating – than forging. Sanders says Hoffman has attacked members of his own church, leveraging trust because his fakes have sold for millions of dollars. Ultimately, the fatal bombings – and a bomb that exploded when Hofmann opened his own trunk that injured him – ended his crimes. But Mark Hoffman’s legacy, as documented in the Netflix series, continues to hurt those who knew him or lived through this era.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos