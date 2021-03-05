Wall of the Costa Mesa club dressed in coats of many colors in tribute to Dolly Parton, frontline workers

Costa Mesas Strut bar and club an LGBTQ-friendly establishment that operated for just six months before being closed on March 15, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, has started to show promising signs of life.

Located at the eastern terminus of an otherwise nondescript 19th Street mall, the club has a massive exterior wall whose beige whiteness failed to complement Struts’ lush interior decor, which is complete with mirror balls. , a light installation tunnel and a neon sign flanked by nude female mannequins that reads: You have been warned.

Club owner and Newport Beach resident Luke Nero takes pride in maintaining a visually stimulating environment that, during its short shelf life, has provided an abundance of Instagrammable moments.

At each wall, you can stand next to it and take a photo, he said in a recent interview. That is why it was just as important to make the exterior beautiful.

With little else to do but dust and varnish for a year of shutting down, Nero started to think about how he could dress up that drab exterior wall while also generating interest in the box of night still closed.

A mural seemed like the right thing.

He considered a tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death on September 18 fell almost exactly on what would have been Struts’ first birthday, but he thought it best not to fan the fires of political division in a world already ruled. amok.

It wasn’t until months later, when Nero heard that country legend Dolly Parton had donated $ 1 million for the development of the Modernas COVID-19 vaccine, that he knew he had found the perfect subject.

Hed saw the 2019 Netflix documentary I am here and recalled reading how the 75-year-old singer refused the Presidential Medal of Freedom not once but twice and was an uncredited executive producer of the cult TV classic Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

For some reason Dolly was on my radar no matter which turn I took, he said. I was never a huge fan, but I learned more about who she was. She is the best of mankind.

Nero made an open appeal for someone who could do the job and was introduced to the Long Beach muralist David Gilmore.

An artist who made a living making murals for hire before tackling large-scale pop art works, one of Gilmores’ most famous canvases has been model Heidi Klum, whose body for a series of craft Halloween photos Last year.

The two connected and discussed how best to represent Parton on the 18.5 by 51.5 foot wall. Gilmore said that Nero wanted her to be ethereal, like a goddess.

So the Long Beach artist got to work. Taking pictures of the singer at different ages and compiling them into a single composite image using Photoshop, Gilmore created a beatific vision of Parton, her arms wide open with beams of light emanating from her outstretched hands.

Long Beach-based artist David Gilmore is working on a mural outside the Strut Bar & Club in Costa Mesa on Thursday, March 4, 2021. (Kevin Chang / photographer)

Painting Dolly in a gay nightclub, especially in Orange County, it’s awesome, he said. All day long people drive up and say, Oh my god, I love Dolly Parton. She transcends the pop culture she goes through.

Gilmore began painting on February 12 and will finish next Friday, exactly one month later. He will end the piece by dedicating it to frontline workers, a request made by Nero, who wanted to create a work of inclusiveness and welcoming, a place where people could escape the grind of reality.

Plans are underway for a modest unveiling on March 13 at 3:30 p.m., which could feature a young girl singing the Partons hit Jolene and a drag queen impersonator. While waiting for visitors to be welcome again inside Strut, Nero said this mural will be a place of peace.

I just hope it makes people smile, he said.

