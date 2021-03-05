So, is Drake releasing a new album this year or not?





Most of the time, leaks are a total inconvenience. No one wants to deal with a perforated paper plate or a faucet that won’t stop flowing, but when it comes to Drake, we think we can all agree that we don’t mind some things slip through the cracks.

Last October, the rapper teased the release of his upcoming album, “Certified Lover Boy,” which was due for release in early 2021. Since his announcement, a number of unreleased songs have been leaked online, leading fans to believe. new music is coming, but maybe not when you expect it to. Now that January has come and there hasn’t been an update regarding the release of his latest project, fans are wondering if Drake will be releasing a new album this year or not?

So, is Drake releasing a new album in 2021? On March 4, Drake revealed he would be releasing his latest EP, “Scary Hours 2,” just one day before the project made its way to streaming platforms. The tracklist, which features the recent Whats Next, has yet to be officially revealed, but fans believe that like the predecessor of extended EP playback, the project will only feature two songs. The prequel to “Scary Hours 2” was dropped as users anticipated the release of her 2018 album, “Scorpion,” and featured the viral singles of Drakes, Gods Plan and Diplomatic Immunity. The rapper is on a list of other artists slated to release music in early March, including Tory Lanez, Lil Durk and Chance the Rapper. The article continues under the advertisement

DJ Akademiks teases that the release date of “Certified Lover Boy” will be announced very soon. As fans eagerly await the debut of Drakes’ new album, “Certified Lover Boy,” which was delayed due to the rappers’ recent knee surgery, DJ Akademiks teased that Drakes’ latest EP was only ‘a preview of what was to come for the rapper in 2021.. On Twitter, the media personality wrote, Drake told me to sit tight [and] relax … he said the album “Whats Next” is just a “warm up”. [sic] He’s working overtime to create this next masterpiece … [“Certified Lover Boy”] sure [the] path … [for real]. The article continues under the advertisement Dj Akademiks also suggested the rapper is also working on new visuals, which are due out soon, and shared footage of what appeared to be Drake on the set of a new music video in Toronto. He added, He also told me he was shooting videos. [sic] drop something this week. The goat is back. Aubrey Champagne Papi Drake Graham. Drake told me to sit still and relax… he said the “Whats Next” record was just a “warm up”. He’s working overtime to create this next masterpiece … CLB en route … fr. – DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 1, 2021 While some fans were in love with the idea of ​​having new Drake lyrics for their Instagram captions, others weren’t so convinced that “Certified Lover Boy” is coming anytime in the near future. “Scary Hours 2” comes two years after the release of his last album, “Scorpion”, and more than a decade after Drake abandoned his first project, “Room for Improvement”, in 2006. “Scary Hours 2” will be available to stream on all platforms at midnight on March 5th.







