Clarice Season 1 Episode 4 Recap: You Can’t Dominate Me

Good news, Fannibals: Tonights episode of Clarice gets a little disgusting! Alright, so it’s only a little gross. But stay! Hearing aids cut and cut open the corpse of Wellig, the poisoned hitman from the previous episode; look at the puddle of blood on the mortar table; see Welligs dead head whipping back and forth inanimously while the coroner does his job it’s not the YBA– Bryan Fullers serial killer style installation art Hannibal, but it’s something.

It’s also a promise of upcoming horror that the rest of the episode ostensibly chooses not to keep. This is a straightforward hour of television focused on how the Clarice Starlings VICAP team responds to an internal investigation into the death of Welligs on their watch (seriously, the phrase on our watch or on your watch has to come back half a dozen times) while also attempting to sneak into a more in-depth investigation into the identity of his killers and the plot that binds them. It’s a bit bland, even, at least until its gonzo ending. (More on that later.)

Much of the fallout from Welligs’ death in VICAP custody (he was killed by a fake Baltimore cop while the team was distracted by an equally fake defense attorney) comes down to an old grudge between Team Leader Paul Krendler and his classmate Quantico, Special Agent Tony Herman. (David Hewlett). According to his Clarices teammate Esquivel, Herman is a white boy mafia and is generally not a fan of people like Esquivel and Tripathi and Starling taking up space in this white man game.

This angle runs parallel to an arc involving Clarice’s old roommate and, as Clarice can’t bring herself to say, her only friend, Agent Ardelia Mapp. As a black woman, Ardelia is all too familiar with the multiple layers of glass ceiling that hold her back. When Herman presses her to help her investigate VICAP, she has no illusions about her new boss, who throws her into the mix mainly to unsettle Starling. But she is also irritated by the too great familiarity with Clarices, which threatens to compromise the investigation. The opportunities that fell in time on Clarices’ turn failed to materialize for her friend, who was mainly on duty. Can’t Clarice see this?

Not really, no, his eyes are always on the next prize, like only someone with a serious, unquestioned hero complex can be. With Tripathi’s help, Clarice finds the name of a doctor, Marilyn Felker, who took part in the clinical trial that links all of Welligs’ victims. Felkers in the wind, but Clarice manages to find out that her medical license has been revoked in at least one state and that she has a sister, Luanne (Natalie Brown), who is also in the medical profession, caring for patients. comatose as his sister tried to do so. to be a pioneer.

But something is wrong with Clarice about the ease with which the team finds incriminating evidence in Felkers. Sure enough, the Rio ticket she bought was never used. It’s a thing. And when Clarice returns to the Luannes medical establishment, she finds no one other than Marilyn, her eyes fixed on her hospital bed. She tries to communicate with the woman when sister Luanne gets the drop on her, pricks her in the neck with a syringe, and ends the episode on a cliffhanger. Oh, Clarice. Will you never learn?

If there is a pleasant surprise to be found in Clarice, it’s the surprisingly complicated relationship between the main character and his boss-rival, Krendler. In this episode, Clarice mentions, both rightly and rightly, that she is constantly told to trust such and such a person, including Krendler, when her own instincts turned out to be right regarding both Buffalo Bill and the conspiratorial nature of the River Murders while others have been proven wrong.

But elsewhere in the episode, Tripathi argues that Krendler’s priority is to protect his agents; Unlike Jack Crawford, the former (and unnamed!) Clarices boss, Krendler would never have cast her on the cannibal as an intern. This instinct is what leads Krendler to illegally treat FBI visitor logs to give the impression that he, rather than Esquivel, signed off on Welligs assassins. And when someone doctor coroners report to make it appear that Wellig died of natural causes, thereby eliminating VICAP from any error or misconduct and bringing the Hermans inquest to an end, Krendlers is a natural suspect, although he does not doesn’t appear to have done the job in this case.

And as the unfortunate incident with Luanne and his Big Needle indicates, Krendler might even have been right to scold Clarice for rushing into the basement of Horror Bills without first calling for backup. , convinced that she was alone that she could prevent him from killing again and only. if she acted right away. If you’ve ever watched Ridley Scotts Hannibal or read the Thomas Harris book it’s based on, you know how nasty this version of Krendler, the one who gets his brain eaten by Lecter while he is alive, could get. This Krendler looks like a very different animal.

Yet, with Clarice threatened by another killer that she alone seems capable of detecting and stopping, it’s hard to ignore the show’s passive as a narrative. Thesilenceofthelambs works because Clarice is investigating a single case and has only one contact with death. In Clarice, she has already had three near-death experiences in four episodes in total. It’s classic shit sure, but you don’t wanna Silence spin-off for being more than standard cop shit? If several times a season the starlings have to be killed before the killer is thwarted, its painstaking realism will quickly become a handicap. Hannibal could get away with Will Graham & Co. bagging killer after killer because he was clearly disinterested in realism from the start. Clarice has neither such ambition nor such luxury.