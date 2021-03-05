Royal family accused of “double weight” following investigation into Meghan Markle





6:47 PM PST 4/19/2021



by



Abid Rahman



The co-author of a biography on the Sussexes asked why Buckingham Palace had not yet investigated the allegations of sexual abuse against the Queen’s son.

The royal family has been accused of “double weight” by ordering an investigation into the bullying allegations against Meghan Markle and failing to investigate the allegations of sexual abuse against Prince Andrew. In an interview with Sky News, Carolyn Durand, co-author of the biography on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titledFind freedom, said “there have been a lot of double standards” in the treatment of Markle and Prince Andrew by Buckingham Palace and asked: “Why is there an investigation into this bullying, but there is no no investigation into Prince Andrew and the allegations regarding Jeffrey Epstein and the women who made the allegations? “ She added: “Why was he not urged to cooperate with US authorities? Why were Prince Harry’s military honors stripped but Prince Andrew’s were not?” Durand was reacting to news that Buckingham Palace would investigate allegations of bullying made against Markle by two of her employees while she was a working royal, following a report by The temperature published Tuesday. Prince Andrew was embroiled in the Epstein scandal after Virginia Roberts Guiffre alleged she was paid by Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was 17, the first of three sexual encounters ‘she claims to have taken place between them. In a notorious BBC interview in November 2019, the prince denied the allegations. In May 2020, the prince announced he was stepping down from royal duties, but Buckingham Palace never ordered an investigation into the allegations. A press war broke out between the Sussexes and the Royal Family in the days leading up to the couple’s much-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey, which is due to air on CBS on Sunday. In teasers, Winfrey says “nothing is off limits” and promises “shocking things” will be said during her two-hour meeting with Prince Harry and Markle. In a new clip released Thursday, Winfrey asks Markle what she thinks of the palace upon hearing the couple speak their truth. “I don’t know how they could expect that after all this time we would just stay silent if there was an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating lies about us,” Markle tells Winfrey. And if that comes with losing stuff, I mean there’s a lot that has already been lost. “







