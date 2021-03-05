Review: ‘Framing Britney Spears’ opened my eyes

Photo by Alex Gould

| State press A laptop showing the New York Times documentary “Framing Brittney Spears” airs in Tempe on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The #FreeBritney movement is all about guardianship. who controls Spears’ ability to make his own decisions in the business world.

In “Coaching Britney Spears, “the last episode of”The New York Times presents, “Viewers get important new insight into the inner workings of Spears’ hugely publicized, but deeply misunderstood, career whirlwind.

The episode highlights the singer’s education, her explosive music career, and what happened behind the scenes, including the guardianship shes under with her dad, and the sequel Free Britney Movement.

I had no idea what a guardianship was until I watched the documentary. Since I was big on pop culture, I had known about the recent drama surrounding Spears and his father, but couldn’t understand why he was in control of a 39-year-old woman’s finances. So naturally, I joined the movement with thousands of others.

The documentary delves deeply into the initial image of Spearss’ ‘girl next door’, a teenage girl who aspired to please herself, regardless of everyone’s opinions about her wardrobe or the content. of his songs. But as the years went by and being a woman in the public eye began to affect her, Spearss’s story was overtaken by people’s judgments on her self-expression.

The harsh treatment of the singer, who made her debut in “The Mickey Mouse Club”, from audiences seems absurd, especially since she was not even 18 when she debuted as a singer.

What’s worse is the way the professionals would treat her. When former Maryland First Lady Kendel Ehrlich said she would “shoot Britney Spears” if given the chance, reporter Diane Sawyer justified the comments to Spears in an interview. Sawyer said Spears is setting an example for children, to which Spears replied, “I’m not here to, you know, babysit.” But she was visibly hurt.

I didn’t even know this interview existed, but in my opinion Sawyer handled it unprofessionally. My heart ached for Britney Spears. She once felt confident and was wrested from a feeling that many young women know all too well.

The world has finally seen the infamous ‘Britney Collapse’. I remember, like many others, the uproar in the news when she publicly shaved her head and then attacked a paparazzo’s car. After that, she was involuntarily registered in a hospital facility and placed under the joint guardianship of her person and property with her father and her lawyer.

Spears had clearly been through a lot, being constantly followed, facing her divorce and losing custody of her children. It seemed natural that she needed a little help, at least temporarily.

But it was not.

After 12 years, Spears’ dad is still his curator. At this point, Britney is quite capable of working, making personal decisions, and managing her finances. Due to his father’s refusal to resign, Spears refused to work.

It was truly alarming to see Britneys’ peers, whether they were assistants, fans, lawyers or friends, talking about how her father had treated her over the years in the documentary.

I spent an hour and a half watching life go by in Spears’ eyes, and a few days later, I still feel overwhelmed. All she wanted was to do what she loved and love to be a girl learning to live in this crazy world, but instead she was silenced. Knowing the harsh circumstances of his guardianship, I felt raped in his name; not having a say in your own life is terrifying.

The presentation of the documentary added to this sentiment. The open-ended interview style featured attorneys on both sides of the Guardianship case, as well as a family friend of the Spears, who was also his assistant. In her account, she said that she had no relationship with Spears’ father before the guardianship decision.

Once this was adopted, her role on Britney’s team changed dramatically. She said that was when she knew something was wrong.

Remarkably, there weren’t many clips of Spears’ performances, and the whole series was a compilation of interviews with the aforementioned parts as well as some Britney had done earlier in her career, featuring abuse.

Regardless, Britneys fans have remained loyal, ranging from finding coded posts in her Instagram posts to even airing their grievances on podcasts dedicated to the star.

The features of the fans were extremely revealing as they showed genuine concern over the loss of a character they deeply admired. The documentary even showed clips of protests in support of the “Free Britney” movement in the courts where the Conservatives’ hearings were being held.

“Framing Britney Spears” shows there is an ugly side to stardom. As a society, we value celebrity culture a lot because we idolize the way they live. But the documentary showed the reality of how it is not part of our view of celebrity lives and how it changes the way we see them.

