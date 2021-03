In ‘I Care a Lot’, the truth is stranger than the fiction

In Netflix’s new black comedy thriller I Care a Lot, it’s hard to root for anyone. There aren’t a lot of good people. Most of the main characters are selfish sociopaths, and the only value they see in others is using them to make money. While I don’t really care what happened to these characters, I enjoyed the trip to find out. A lot of J Blakesons’ latest movies are pretty amazing; although shocking, its central premise is not. Rosamund Pike plays Marla Grayson, who makes a murder by asking a doctor to tamper with medical records and testify that specific elderly people are unable to take care of themselves, so the court then appoints Grayson as guardian for take care of them. Is Graysons heart that big? Well no. It’s a scam that sees Grayson throwing the helpless victim into a senior citizen’s home, while she takes over their assets to auction them off and pocket tons of cash. It is a real legal loophole that exists. Estimates show that over $ 273 billion in assets are controlled by guardians in the United States and the type of fraud we see in the film is not uncommon. This is downright wrong. The first time Jennifer Peterson (Dianne Wiest) learns that she has been legally and medically classified as a danger to herself is when Grayson and the police show up at her door with the court order naming Grayson her legal guardian. There, at her doorstep, they tell her to pack a bag and immediately take her to the shell of the facility where they live. Imagine the shock of relaxing in your home and then suddenly being legally seized against your will. The problem for Grayson is that she was wrong to think Jennifer Peterson was an easy target. Enter the powerful gangster Roman Lunyov (Peter Dinklage), who isn’t very happy with what happened to Peterson. A dangerous game of chess begins between Grayson and Lunyov. It’s at this point that the movie gets a little unconvincing, with Grayson making moves that James Bond would struggle with routine, and Lunyov’s career criminal buddies cleaning up details like his amateur hour. And the end looks like a loophole: far-fetched and unsatisfying. It can be hard not to roll your eyes, but if you can resist the urge and just go with it, this is a ride to remember. The cast is engaged, led by Rosamund Pike. She’s a great actress, but her dark films like this and Gone Girl where she shines because her cold, dead eyes are second to none in the industry. I Care a Lot is entertaining, but it’s not without its problems, especially in the second half. There is no real gain for the public. It’s confusing to watch an entire movie and not care about one of the characters. You could do worse for a selection of weekday movies, but I personally care a lot more about the other options. 3/5 I Care a Lot airs on Netflix.

