Horoscopes today Friday, March 5, 2021

Lunar alert

There are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It is easy to study today or focus on legal documents or medical matters because your mind is steady and focused. You can also plan your trip or talk to an older person from a distance. Later in the day, everything becomes lighter and more fun. Yay!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It’s a great day to deal with the details with inheritances, shared property, taxes, debts, and whatever else you share with someone else. You could also have a serious discussion about different values. (So ​​many people disagree on so many things.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today may not feel particularly sociable. It’s not that you’re anti-social, it’s just that you’re not in the mood for frivolity. You want to be careful and careful. However, in the evening you will feel lighter and more willing to have fun.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It is a productive day for you because you are in a reasonable frame of mind. You are happy to handle the details of the routine. Speaking of which, you won’t forget the details as you will be thorough in everything you do. Oh yes, you want results for your efforts.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Children could be an increased responsibility today. You can also take a serious approach to the arts or sports or practice or hone a particular skill because you are in a serious state of mind. An older person could train or advise you.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

An older family member might have some advice for you today. Either way, today you are ready to carry more than your load around the house or in any kind of family arrangement. You have a strong sense of duty, and you want to do whatever is necessary for your future to be secure. (Very wise.)

Libra (September 23-October 22)

It’s a good day to study or learn something new because your mind is focused and you are ready to apply yourself to whatever you do. You could talk to and learn from someone who is older or more experienced. In the evening you are ready to play and have fun!

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

When it comes to financial matters today, you will be prudent and sane. If you are shopping, you will prefer to buy durable and practical items. (No ostrich feather boas.) If someone older or more experienced has financial advice for you, it will be wise to listen.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Today the moon is in your dancing sign with severe Saturn, which is why you prefer to be alone with your thoughts and feelings. If you talk to others, you want to talk to serious people about important matters. You will be thrifty and careful in everything you do. However, in the evening you are ready to party!

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Today you will welcome solitude and peaceful surroundings. However, you might need to take care of someone else today or work on someone else’s behalf. This is great because what is happening comes back. Law?

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

A conversation with an older or more experienced person might benefit you today. You could learn from this person. Perhaps you are the wise sage who gives advice to someone younger? It can go both ways. It’s a good day to think hard about goals. In the evening, group activities are attractive.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You make a wonderful impression on others today because you seem conscientious, serious, and reliable. (No moss grows on you.) Someone might even think of you as a role model. At night, you are in the mood for a chat and maybe even teach.

If your birthday is today

Actress Eva Mendes (1974) shares your birthday. You are enthusiastic and have a great sense of humor. You need freedom because you get bored easily. This year you will start to see the benefits of your hard work. (Finally!) Focus on building a solid foundation now and for the future. Work with purpose. Physical exercise will be important, which is why you will enjoy physical activities and sports.