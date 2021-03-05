Marvel Studios reportedly developed an X-Men movie called The Mutants





Marvel Studios is reportedly in the process of developing a new MCU movie called “The Mutants,” which could signal a decision to no longer call them X-Men.

Marvel Studios has reportedly started to develop a newX Men movie that could be calledMutants. Thanks to Walt Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained access to the wealth of characters and storylines that accompany the X-Men. Many fans were excited to see what Kevin Feige will do with the X-Men once mutants are added to the MCU’s mythology. So far, Marvel Studios has not confirmed any plans for the X-Men characters other than the return of Ryan Reynolds forDeadpool 3. Without official announcement on the first MCUX Men movie, fans wonder when the mutants will join the larger universe. Feige has said in the past that they are making the plan to incorporate mutants into the MCU. There are many theoriesEternal set up the mutant gene or that the multiverse will act as a gateway to bring certain mutants from FoxX Men franchise to the MCU. Marvel seemed happy to be slowing things down when it comes to the X-Men ever sinceDark phoenixandThe new mutants has been released within the past two years. But, a new rumor suggests that Marvel is starting to move forward with its X-Men plans. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: How Deadpool 3 Can Set Up The MCU’s X-Men According to a report byIlluminerdi, Marvel Studios began development on the MCUs X Men to restart. Kevin Feige is producing the project as usual, and it is expected to be developed as a feature film. There are no known plot details, writers, directors, or cast members at this time, but the report did reveal a working title:Mutants. This is not confirmed, however, and could potentially change as development continues. Marvel Studios reportedly made progress on a newX Men movie, the part of this report that will probably surprise many is the title. Victoria Alonso, vice president of production at Marvel Studios, said in 2019 that she was feeling the The name X-Men was obsolete because there are so many female members. Shortly after, Feige told San Diego Comic-Con that Marvel Studios was working to bring “mutants” to the MCU. He said the mutants twice but didn’t say “X-Men” at all. It could be a coincidence, but the MCU could also refrain from using the iconic name of the mutant super-team. Surely there will be comic book fans who hopeMutantsThe title is not an indication that the X-Men name will be removed in the MCU. It is even possible thatMutants will receive this title because it tells a story about mutants in general and not specifically about the X-Men. This could allow the MCU to introduce or expand the concept of mutants in a single movie with the primary purpose of rebooting the idea of ​​mutants. The X Men The team name could then come later and be used in future films and titles. Of course, there’s also a chance the MCU won’t call the team “X-Men” at all. We’ll have to wait for more information to be sure. MORE: Deadpool 3 Is In The MCU: How It Could Work (Despite Fox’s X-Men) Source: Illuminerdi Zack Snyder’s Justice League: everything the chapter titles say about the story

About the Author Cooper hood

(4417 Articles published)

Cooper Hood is a short story and feature writer for Screen Rant. He joined Screen Rant at the end of 2016 after a one-year stint with MCU Exchange, having first developed his own MCU blog. He graduated from university in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in media and public communication, with a minor in media production.







