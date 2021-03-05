The story of the NYC TikTok Apartment-Behind-Mirror saga

Photo: @samanthartsoe / TikTok

As if the life of a tenant in New York wasn’t intimidating enough with the rats coming out of sewers and rat skeletons raining down from the ceiling, not to mention new varieties of slum lords Samantha Hartsoe, 26, went through a whole new bizarre tenant story when she found a whole apartment accessible through a hole hidden behind his bathroom mirror. Hartsoe documented his discovery and exploration of the mirror in a four-part video series on TikTok that has gone viral today. But we still had questions even after the Finals ended this morning, so we reunited with Hartsoe, who shares her three bedroom apartment (plus the mysterious extra space) on Roosevelt Island with two roommates. The story is not as simple as an unrepaired hole inadvertently giving access to a nearby vacant unit; as Hartsoe tells us, even the management of his buildings doesn’t really know what’s going on.

Last weekend, when she returned from a backpacking trip, she noticed her bathroom was really cold. It was weird, because I don’t have a vent that I know of in there that blows cold air. Finally, she noticed that the draft was coming from the mirror above the sink. I realized it’s not connected to the wall, which looks a bit odd. Sometimes the mirrors are just hanging, but the cold air was a bit suspicious. When she lifted the mirror from its stand, she discovered a hole in the wall, which looked like a niche that once contained a medicine cabinet, but without a backrest that led to another room. And like any horror movie character would (while we’re screaming at the screen telling them not to), she decided to come in and explore space on March 1, even as her roommate John was trying to convince her not to.

Then she put on a face mask, strapped a flashlight to her head with a headband, grabbed a hammer (another horror flick touch, just in case), and climbed through. Once she fell into the room on the other side, she realized that it was probably too high off the ground for her to climb back up. I have to find my way out of here, she remembers thinking. I have to go back through this hole, which is practically impossible, or I have to find the way out of this place, which means I have to explore everything at this point.

LOOK AT WHAT SHE FOUND IN HER NYC APARTMENT pic.twitter.com/gmU3w5jRxU – Chey the Shooter (@CheyMillz) March 4, 2021

She had entered a complete three bedroom apartment with its windows open which was the source of the cold draft containing signs of life, as she said in the video: a pile of trash bags, an empty water bottle . I kind of expected someone to be there, especially with the water bottle, she said. And that definitely made me angry. But as she walked through, she realized the place was stripped down and uninhabitable. I don’t know if it was under renovation or if it’s empty. It’s really old, and no one has been there for a while. The shower-bathroom area is all plumbing, there is no tub or toilet. The floor, and what I think is the kitchen, has been torn apart. She found a different way to get home, which suggests that, contrary to what some TikTok users assumed, it wasn’t just the apartment next door to hers: exit that apartment through the main door. brought her to a hallway elsewhere in her. apartment complex, and she had to walk through her apartment building to get to her own apartment. Despite the frightening nature of the whole experience, the inspection visit did him some good: I felt better sleeping there that night than I should have spent another night. She says she always avoids her own bathroom as much as possible.

The story isn’t over yet, so there’s room for another dramatic TikTok-style cliffhanger: will the super just go up the hole behind the mirror? (Probably.) Will her landlord increase the rent because she and her roommates have more space than they thought? (Not impossible to imagine. It’s New York, after all.) Hartsoe says she knows more about it tomorrow after someone from the board comes to inspect the find.