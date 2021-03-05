Entertainment
WandaVision, a sitcom upload, was also a pandemic parable
That was the premise of WandaVision, Marvels’ latest foray into the complex, immersive universe first tinkered with in the comics by Stan Lee six decades ago. No coincidence, it is also an apt description of life in many parts of America during this pandemic micro-moment.
In an era when meticulously crafted fictional universes are entertainment for a billion dollar baby, WandaVision, whose inaugural and possibly only season ends Friday, took it a step further, transforming the seven-decade tradition. from the American sitcom to a ten-year suburban prison. .
Episode after episode of TV tribute, he freaked out through disturbing sendings from The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bewitched, The Brady Bunch, Family Ties, Malcolm in the Middle and Modern Family, swallowing an entire New Jersey town and its people. and, along the way, serving a darker version of Marvels’ already dysfunctional funhouse mirror.
The perfect result: a distorted reflection of not just America, but how she saw herself through her widely drawn three-generation television comedy.
How did this show manage (inadvertently, of course, since it was designed before the virus arrived) to match the tenor of her moment of lust for comfort? Because he so lovingly reached into the mannered and structured tradition of sitcoms, which were comfort food to the brains of American viewers long before the word streaming fell into the lexicon.
TV scholar Robert Thompson once described the contentment people find in old sitcoms as the aesthetic of the anesthetic, a storytelling style that resets itself weekly, ensuring that society’s standards are met. reinforced by presenting non-threatening communities populated by non-threatening characters doing non-threatening things.
WandaVision co-opted this vision and turned it upside down. He used, as foils, these landscapes of relief and the way they have transformed over the decades to match the times. Their surface tranquility and amiable conflict were the backdrops for a slowly unfolding Marvel plot that, in its wink-nudge bubblegum obscurity, was pure 21st century.
There is also irony in the fact that Marvel has been owned for 12 years by Disney, a conglomerate built by self-proclaimed imaginers who have helped imbue the sensibility of immersive fantasy on more than half a century of American children. and on the landscape itself.
Wanda Maximoff, the witch who builds the world at the core of shows, is a replacement for Walt Disney himself, who built his wispy childhood memories of early 20th-century Midwestern life in theme parks and a entertainment empire. Like the world of WandaVision, Disneys’ designs don’t quite reflect reality, but its sweet, recognizable, and appealing twist, but barely real life.
By the time WandaVision got to its take on 1980s television, the opening credits of this very special episode sang this to us, revealing the theme of the show (and pandemic life, too): We inventions as and when.
Yet, like those 1980s horror films in which the Nightmare Dreamer wakes up, only to find that he or she is still asleep, in WandaVision the real world is still the fantasy of the Marvel Universe. The Inception model is in play: you are still in the layered matrix, still separated from real reality by multiple layers of Marvel and a robust layer of Disney.
In one of its final episodes, WandaVision offers its interpretation of the opening credits of Malcolm in the mid-early 2000s. This theme song, more aggressive and sassy than its predecessors, features the following lyrics: An illusion? Sit down. Enjoy the show.
As the first storyline in its surprisingly expansive lineup of streaming shows wraps up, that could be Marvels’ overall catchphrase. Because first in the comics, then in theaters, now on all of our assorted screens, Marvel IS the universe. It’s comics, movies and video games, TV shows and toys and collectibles, cosplayers and gifts, and a whole pantheon of secular gods.
One could even argue that its perfectly intersecting cosmos is the New American Suburb, a completely immersive, interconnected and self-sustaining neighborhood, privileged and complex and, at times, brimming with the emptiness of the industrially made Technicolor narrative. This is us, but amplified.
Thousands of people under your thumb, all interacting with each other, in complex scenarios? a character, who will remain unnamed for the sake of avoiding spoilers, tells Wanda as her magical micro-dream begins to unravel. Well, that’s something special, baby.
So does life imitate Marvel? Maybe just a little. One day after the pandemic crisis is over, well all come back, most of us. Well re-emerge into the real world, blink your eyes, look around, reconnect with our neighbors, and take stock of what we’ve all been missing.
Well, say to yourself: what a strange, all-encompassing dream that was. And then dream well again. Working capital credits. Rinse. Repeat.
Ted Anthony, director of digital innovation for The Associated Press, has written about American culture since 1990. Follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/anthonyted
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
