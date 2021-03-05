Megan Thee Stallion Launches Hotties Helping Houston Fundraiser | Entertainment





Megan Thee Stallion started the Hotties Helping Houston fundraiser. The 26-year-old rapper has teamed up with U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee and the National Association of Christian Churches Disaster Services to raise funds, which will foot the bill for the costs of repairing homes for the elderly and of single mothers who had their homes destroyed by the Texas frost. The treacherous snowstorms left many Americans without power, heat and clean water, and Megan’s home state of Texas was the hardest hit, with widespread blackouts statewide. The “ WAP ” hitmaker announced that with the help of a number of major donors, including brands Mielle, Revlon, Fashion Nova, Dolce and Gabbana, and his label 300 Entertainment, the Hotties Helping Houston fund will provide financial support for the next two. years. Megan’s Beautiful Mistakes collaborators Maroon 5, actress Taraji P. Henson and megastar Billie Eilish also joined the “ Savage ” star to help rebuild her hometown. She wrote on Instagram: It is always very important for me to help give back to the city that made me. I just want to say thank you to everyone who came with me to help rebuild my hometown of Houston Texas. In a statement, she added: Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown. I am so happy that MP Sheila Jackson Lee, the CNLA and I have aligned ourselves with the goal of repairing the homes of elderly and uninsured single mothers who are most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events. Congresswoman Lee commented: Across my congressional district and in Houston, I have seen the pain of people who have destroyed homes. The historic and tragic disaster that was caused by the freezing and unpreparedness of the Texas power grid resulted in lives lost and families displaced. The collective efforts of Megan Thee Stallion, NACC and the 18th Congressional District will help restore the lives and hopes of people who have suffered no fault on their part. Our goal is to rebuild and restore these homes, which is imperative for my constituents to feel safe. Thanks to Megan the Stallion and NACC, and I look forward to working with you on this very important People’s Home restoration project. A compatriot from Houston and her collaborator and friend Beyonce recently announced that she will provide $ 1,000 in relief to residents of Texas affected by winter storms. His BeyGOOD foundation has partnered with Adidas and the city’s food poverty nonprofit, Bread of Life, to provide financial assistance to people in crisis. Hitmaker “Halo” said, “BeyGOOD and Adidas are working with Bread of Life to bring urgent help to those suffering from winter storms. If you are in Texas or any state affected by these storms, you can ask for help. help to breadoflife.org/disasterrelief. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos