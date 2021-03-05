Rhea Chakraborty, 32 others named in Narcotics Control Bureau indictment sheet related to Sushant Singh Rajput case





The BCN launched the investigation following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput (34) last June. Strong points BCN launched investigation after Sushant Rajput’s death last June

He had previously arrested Ms Chakraborty and her brother under NDPS law

Of the 33 accused, eight are still in judicial detention New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today named 33 people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, in a lawsuit filed in a special court in Mumbai in a case related to the death of the actor from Bollywood Sushant Singh Rajput last year. The nearly 12,000-page document contains recorded statements from more than 200 witnesses. The BCN launched the investigation following the death of Mr Rajput, 34, in June. He had arrested both Ms Chakraborty and her brother in connection with various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic

Substances (NDPS) Act, but they were later released on bail. Of the 33 accused, eight are still in judicial detention. During the investigation, several Indian and foreign substances, electronic gadgets and currency were seized. The charge sheet now indicates that tests confirm that the substances seized were narcotic in nature. This includes charas, ganja, LSD, ecstacy, and psychotropic substances such as alprazolam and clonazepam covered by the provisions of the NDPS Act. The agency also claimed that incriminating evidence, including digital evidence, call recordings, WhatsApp chats, location beacons, video and voice recordings, and several other documents had been submitted. The NCB has started probing the drug cartels’ links to the film industry following revelations of several WhatsApp talks following Mr Rajput’s death. Subsequently, several major celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Firoz Nadiadwala and Shraddha Kapoor, were interviewed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos