Actor Kim Ji Soo | South Korean actor Kim Ji Soo charged with sexual assault, engaging in violence at school





Actor Kim Ji Soo | Photo credit: Instagram Highlights The anonymous social media user called the actor a "sexual predator." The user also accused the actor of being a school bully. Criticism prompted the actor to share a handwritten apology on his official Instagram handle. Popular South Korean actor Kim Ji Soo, known for his work in the drama series " River Where The Moon Rises " and films like " Strong Girl Bong Soon " and " My First First Love ", was charged with sexual assault by a former classmate. The accuser also claimed that the actor engaged in violence at school. According to reports, an anonymous social media user, who claimed to be Soo's former classmate, posted a post accusing the massively popular actor of being a "sexual predator" during school days. The anonymous user further alleged that Soo, who was bigger than the other kids at school, was behaving like a "gangster". He made others pay for his cigarettes and often insulted them and blackmailed them. "I was bullied by Kim Ji Soo and the delinquents in 2008, my third year of middle school. The word "bullying" is not enough to describe everything. I have been the victim of all kinds of violence at school, such as being excluded, violence, blackmail, slurs and abusive language, "the post said online, according to Soompi. "If playing is what you (Soo) want to do, do it. But keep the title of "school violence perpetrator" in front of your name forever in your heart. Like me, the countless number of people you have harassed will never forget that memory, "the anonymous user wrote again. Soon, the online post spread like wildfire in cyberspace, with more and more people coming forward with shocking allegations against the actor. One user called Soo a "womanizer" and accused him of filming himself having sex in the school bathroom. Actor's apology Criticism prompted the actor to share a handwritten apology on his official Instagram handle. The actor wrote, "I sincerely apologize to the people who suffered because of me. There is no excuse for my past fault. These were things that cannot be forgiven. Meanwhile, Soo's agency – Keyeast Entertainment – said in a statement that an investigation to verify the allegations was underway.







