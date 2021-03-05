Visit of Frick Madison, New York’s newest cultural monument

For the past 100 years, stepping into the beautifully preserved rooms of the Frick Collections mansion on Fifth Avenue in New York City has been like stepping into a golden time capsule. This was both the draw for the museum, which is largely unchanged since it opened in 1935, and a flaw: taken in one fell swoop, many of the spectacular bronzes, delicate Svres porcelain and even Goya and Rembrandt’s masterpieces drifted uncomfortably close to the decoration. , the collections of many superlative parts subsumed into a larger and more sumptuous whole.

This is the purpose of a house [museum], says deputy director and chief curator of the Fricks Xavier Salomon. It’s wonderful in one way, then in another way, it’s a constraint.

For the next two years, however, this constraint has been lifted as the mansion is expanded. Meanwhile, the collection moved a few blocks into the old Whitney Museum of American Arts building on Madison Avenue and 75th St. (When the Whitney moved downtown, it rented the space from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which nicknamed it the Met Breuer; the Met then terminated its lease prematurely due to budget constraints.)

While the Frick normally exhibits 470 objects, in the new space, dubbed the Frick Madison, only 300 will be on display. And unlike the plush Fricks interiors, the walls of his temporary home are only four shades of gray. Gone, in other words, all the distractions of art.

The result is astounding. What I hope is that people who know the One East 70th Street Museum well will come here and rediscover things, Solomon says. They will find that they have never looked at things correctly; they will literally see them in a new light, in very different juxtapositions.

The collection will be open to the public on March 18; advance reservations are required. The Frick Madisons exhibition space covers all three floors of the building.

On each floor, you always first encounter a three-dimensional object, says Solomon. He originally wanted the plinths to be concrete, which is actually impossible to do due to their weight and a number of other things. Instead, these are stuccoed to look like concrete, he reveals.

The Frick Madison is designed as a one-way tour of the collection (visitors move counterclockwise), as opposed to a more fluid space where people can wander back and forth. As a result, Frick’s curatorial staff paid close attention to the transitions from room to room, carefully staging each view. Annabelle Selldorf, the architect who designed the Frick mansions expansion, consulted curators on the use of the space.

If you step back, Solomon said, you are going to encounter a lot of white walls. The floors are broken down by chronology and artistic school. It’s the most boring way, in a way, says Solomon. This is what most museums do, but we had never done it before. By doing this you can actually get a feel for what the highlights of the collection are.

The Holbeins are in a room on the second floor with early Dutch art; then, a Dutch art room, which leads to Rembrandt. The images in the all-Rembrandt room are generally, says Solomon, all gathered in the [Frick mansions] West gallery. You see them with a lot of other things, but the ability to see them individually, focusing on each of them, is something that has never really happened before, he says. It is extremely exciting.

We have backed off slightly, Solomon said of this strategy. Usually you have a building and then you have to put art in the rooms. But here, we created the rooms around the groups of paintings that we wanted to display in each space.

Visitors will notice the complete absence of wall text and labels in the galleries. The artist’s name is on the frame. For any other context, visitors should refer to the audio guide or the visitor’s booklet.

Likewise, there are no chandeliers or fences and only a handful of display cases, meaning visitors can find themselves a hair’s breadth away from the priceless items on display.

When asked if the organizers were concerned that visitors would get too close, Solomon notes that we have very fierce guards.

The Bellini is in a separate room, for example, in a chapel, says Solomon. The Bellini is the largest piece of art in the collection, and we wanted this one [to be] by itself, with nothing else. Previously, the painting hung behind furniture; now visitors can admire it without any visual interruptions.

Bronzes are all over the Frick, says Solomon. On every shelf, on every table, which makes them totally invisible, basically. So what we decided to do is force people to look at the bronzes so you have a room where it’s just the material of the bronze. Most of the works are Italian, but there are also a few objects from Northern Europe.

There are some really fortuitous moments that I really like, says Solomon. You have Goyas Forge with the metallurgists, then you see the bronzes on the outskirts. (La Forge, circa 1815-1820 is on the right in the foreground.)

The nine Spanish paintings acquired by Frick during his lifetime are on display. The fourth floor is dedicated to France and Great Britain, says Salomon. Why? It has double height ceilings. Most of our French and UK photos are much larger than the others.

In the Frick, porcelain is generally placed on top of the furniture; in the Madison Avenue building, however, the Conservatives felt it would be too much of a house, so they placed the porcelain on floating displays instead.

This vase, which is called the japan vase but which has nothing to do with Japan, is based on a book of woodcuts from the Chinese imperial collection offered to the Svres factory by the emperor of China. One vase was sent to the Emperor as a gift, two were purchased by the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the last belongs to the Frick.

Gold chains, says Salomon, were made by the goldsmith who, at the time, made jewelry for Marie Antoinette.

Initially, says Salomon, his colleagues resisted a minimalist hookup. But after a trip to the Donald Judds Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas where they were able to see the beauty of a single object in a huge room, they all came back totally converted. It got to this point where I was like, we have 10 things? Let’s do five. Let’s do two. We started to cut everything.

In a particularly intimate room, four full-length portraits of the British painter of American origin James McNeill Whistler surround the viewer.

I think we’ve used this line a few times before, and its trickery, but it’s true, says Solomon. It’s a collection of masterpieces, so we can really afford to have a lot of works individually on the walls because they hold those walls so well.

So Fragonard made these four paintings for Madame du Barry [the last mistress of Louis XV] in the 1770s, explains Solomon. They are installed in her pavilion outside of Paris, and she hates them. They are rejected, she sends them back to Fragonard, then he keeps them in his studio for 20 years.

While these panels in the normal Fragonard Fricks Room are placed in the wrong order, says Salomon, the organizers have created a room that is roughly the same size as the original pavilion; the window in the Madison Avenue building is roughly near the same location as an original window and arranged them in the correct order here.

You can come very close to it now, said Solomon. The flowers are amazing, as they are painted.

It’s a place you can come in and be one floor, if you want, Solomon said. You can focus only on French art and then come back another day for Italian art or whatever.

This kind of contemplative experience with the artwork was something that happened at home, he continues, but I think here is happening in a different way.

