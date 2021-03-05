Gauahar Khan’s father dies hours after actor shared his latest photo with him with a prayer

Gauahar Khan’s father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, died on Friday. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, updates of which were shared by Gauahar on Instagram.

The actor shared a note about his passing on Instagram. She wrote: “My hero. No man like you, never heartbroken! My father passed, forever like an angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing was a testament to his beautiful life in the best soul that he was. Forever My Pappa. I love you so much. I am so much of you Pappa. N yet can never be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. #MyForeverShiningStar. Keep it in your prayers please. Lillahee innal wainna ilayhi raajeeoon. “

Gauahar’s friend Preeti Simoes broke the news on Friday morning. She shared a video with him and wrote: “Mere Gauahar ke pappa … To the man I loved … I lived with pride … and will be remembered with pride. Strength and love for family.” It also shows Gauahar telling him and his mother, “You and mom live 100 years.”

ALSO WATCH | Who is Gauahar Khan thinking during the lockdown

After his disappearance, Gauahar changed his profile picture on Instagram to a picture of a candle. On Thursday, Gauahar shared his latest photo with his father holding his hand in the hospital. She wrote a prayer for him and added: “Oh Allah bless my father.”

Gauahar Khan had shared a photo with his father on Thursday.

Gauahar’s husband Zaid Darbar also shared a photo of them sharing a hug and wrote, “Please keep my stepfather in your Duaa. Allah give him the best health. Ameen! C he is the coolest man I know. Alhamdulillah. “

Gauahar had previously shared a touching photo of his father planting a kiss on his cheek at his wedding reception. “A father’s kiss. # Blessing. Zafar Ahmed Khan, I love you so much.

She had also shared fond memories of the reception with him and her mother in the frame and wrote: “Ek doosre se karte hain pyaar hum (we love each other). #Alhamdulillah. #GAZAbkahaiDin.”

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Highlights Quirky Coincidence About India Vs England Test

Gauahar had posted several photos of the hospital over the past few days which she kept next to her father. She and Zaid were married on December 25 of last year. His whole family, including his sister Nigaar Khan, was part of the big celebrations. Zaid is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar.