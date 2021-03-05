Entertainment
The Queen gifted a pair of adorable new Corgi puppies years after the last Eve Woman died
The Queen has welcomed two new puppies to her home.
For the first time in two years, Her Majesty will have some corgis at Windsor Castle.
It is not known what the name, age or gender of the pets are, but they seem to have arrived at a good time, with the monarch in need of companionship while Prince Philip is in hospital.
The Queen is thrilled, “a source told The Sun.
“They’ve only been here a few weeks, but they say they’re adorable and have taken up residence at the castle.
The two are said to bring a lot of noise and energy to the castle while Philip is in the hospital.
It is believed that dogs were a gift, filling a whole dog-like shape in the life of Elizabeth II.
On her 18th birthday in 1944, she received a corgi called Susan which then provided more than 30 descendants.
The last of them, Whisper, died in 2018, leaving the Queen corgi-free for the first time in 74 years.
Before her last pair of puppies, Her Majesty’s only remaining dog was Candy the Dorgi, after Dorgi Vulcan died in 2020.
This wrong has been corrected now that the 94-year-old matriarch has stocked two of her kennels.
The extent of the Queen’s love for her dogs was highlighted a year after Whisper’s death.
In her book All The Queen’s Corgis, royal expert Penny Junor explains that lucky dogs are given diets tailored to their specific nutritional needs.
What’s for dinner even changes depending on their current residence, with rabbit and other game on the menu when they’re in one of the Queen’s estates.
“Otherwise, it is a variety of fresh and cooked meat, vegetables and rice, prepared especially for them in the royal kitchens, garnished with a small cookie, homeopathic and herbal remedies if necessary, and a special sauce which, according to legend, is Queen’s own recipe, ”writes Junor.
“Whenever possible, she feeds them herself and it’s an afternoon ritual, but not an unruly and frenzied free-for-all.
“A footman brings food and bowls on a silver tray and spreads out a plastic sheet to protect the mat.
“The queen then places them in a semi-circle around her and does the rest.”
When they were still alive, the Corgis’ international stardom was cemented when they appeared alongside their owner and James Bond for a scetch at the 2012 Olympics.
They were captured trotting alongside 007 and Her Majesty in the halls of Buckingham Palace before the duo jumped from a helicopter and parachuted into the Olympic stadium.
