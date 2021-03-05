Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte on cerebral palsy, stay confident

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered straight to your inbox.

After working out many small acting gigs, RJ Mitte read the casting call for a show that required a teenager with dark hair, big eyebrows and mild cerebral palsy.

I think I’m fine, Mitte laughed, gesturing to himself.

The casting call would lead to her big break on AMCs Breaking Bad, where Mitte played Walter White Jr. for all five seasons.

Syracuse University’s Cultural Center for People with Disabilities, in partnership with University Union, hosted Mitte on Zoom for a discussion Thursday evening on acceptance, determination and his experiences as a disabled actor. Mitte also shared stories from her childhood and auditions. Throughout the discussion, Mitte reminded the audience of two important mantras in her life: Cant is decision and self-confidence.

The evening began with a brief remark from SU sophomore Luke Berninger, a UU production coordinator, who hosted Mitte at the event. When the actor entered the discussion wearing a marbled teal button-down shirt and gamer-style headphones, he thanked the sophomore for introducing him and SU for hosting the event.

Mitte opened the dialogue by discussing his life and how he came to his current role as an actor and activist for people with disabilities.

But, really, growing up to that position, Mitte said. I was not looking for this role.

The actor has cerebral palsy, but he was not diagnosed at birth. It took years for his family to know about his disability. He and his parents remembered going to doctor’s appointments where the doctors would say, We know you have something; we don’t know what.

But Mitte considers himself lucky to have grown up in a family that was all about building confidence and self-esteem, he said. The actor said he always tries to put himself in situations where people could see a person with a disability and say they shouldn’t be there.

Growing up, Mitte was involved in soccer and martial arts which he considers to have helped him develop confidence, self-esteem and team building.

I was very lucky because the resources I had, when I was growing up, were sufficient, Mitte said. I had my community behind me, supporting my health and well-being.

Before finishing his introduction, Mitte offered the audience some advice they live on: never forget to be who you are or what you believe in, and to show yourself.

It is something that I have seen work. I’ve seen it happen, says Mitte.

Everyone has something special about themselves, which may be tiny or hidden from most people, but it could help another person change their life, he said. Don’t waste it or devalue it, he reminded the audience.

When moderator Kate Corbett Pollack, program coordinator for the Disability Cultural Center, entered the chat, she asked Mitte about the advice he gives to bullied children, his favorite memories of Breaking Bad, and how he sees it. the theater industry change to accept more actors. disabled.

Mitte said the best advice anyone has ever given him was a decision, and it’s something he wants to pass on to people who will listen. If he can’t do something, it means to him that it’s something he doesn’t want to do in the first place.

So Mitte finds the things he can do even if he’s never done it before, because trying them will hopefully lead to bigger and better opportunities. To date, the actor has to put himself in vulnerable situations, including going 50 to 100 actor auditions a year and maybe getting three, or two or just one, he said.

One of the funniest audition moments Mitte has encountered in his acting career came right before he auditioned for Breaking Bad. Mitte who would play the son of Walter White, a terminally ill high school chemistry teacher who begins selling meth to support his family first auditioned for an anti-meth video campaign. He found the timing of the two auditions ironic and is happy to have been chosen for the series during the campaign.

If it wasn’t for Breaking Bad, Mitte said. I will not be there. You wouldn’t want to say two things about me.

Fame isn’t what drives Mitte to keep auditioning for roles. This is the impact he hopes to continue to have in the theater industry for actors with disabilities. Over the past decade, Mitte believes he has seen the number of disabled actors grow from around three to hundreds, if not thousands.

Mitte takes his life experiences and incorporates them into every character he plays. While he feels Hollywood has become a formula for how actors with disabilities are chosen and written for roles, he thinks it’s important that they have the platform to normalize their disabilities, did he declare.

The most crucial thing I think about having a disability is knowing yourself, Mitte said. Knowing what you’ve been through with a disability. See the world from a different perspective than you normally would.