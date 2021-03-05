Actor Hugh Jackman delivers homemade sourdough bread to pregnant emergency nurse in Brooklyn – CBS New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –Actor Hugh Jackman has picked up a local nurse on the frontline of the pandemic.

Jackman can add Baker to his resume. He has been busy baking sourdough during the pandemic.

He recently asked his Instagram followers to name a frontline worker in New York City who deserves a delivery.

Jackman got a heartfelt message from the husband of Alina Jackson, a pregnant emergency nurse at Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, and came with a loaf of bread.

“I heard, from Aaron, all about you and what you do,” Jackman told him.

“It was just amazing to meet a celebrity, first of all, and to meet someone who is so humble and so down to earth,” Jackson told CBS2. “These little moments of hope and humanity are really what’s good in the world.”

Jackman’s act of kindness extended even further.

California-based Doctor Harvey Karp saw the story and donated his brand of baby cribs to Jackson and his hospital.