Gwen Stefani’s physique is impeccable in a small bra and cheetah print leggings





05 March 2021



Hannah hargrave No Doubt star Gwen Stefani put on an exotic display when she put on a cheetah print little bra and leggings and fans called her the ‘hottest woman ever’ ‘.

Gwen Stefani took a walk on the wild side when she shared a sultry image of herself lying on a sofa in a cheetah-print outfit – which blew fans away. The voice star, 51 years old, has been marked “hottest woman ever” by some fans after posting the photo to Instagram. MORE: Gwen Stefani Receives Huge Gift From Blake Shelton In the snapshot, Gwen was elegantly draped over the furniture and paired her tiny bra and leggings with a pair of fluffy slippers. Loading the player … WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s awkward Super Bowl date Gwen was on the phone and captioned the message: “Did you ring the bell?” with a little red phone emoji. Her fans loved the look and called her the “The hottest woman ever” and a “style icon”. One wrote: “An absolute legend,” and others marveled, “Gwen just isn’t getting old”. The Without a doubt the singer recently showed off a very different look when she ditched her platinum blonde locks for a blunt, black bob and bangs. Gwen’s wild look won her fans over She shared the striking image – taken by top photographer Ellen von Unworth – on her social media and many of her fans did not recognize her. When Gwen isn’t wowing her fans with her ever-changing looks, she’s a beloved mom to her three boys, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo – which she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. Her youngest recently celebrated his seventh birthday and Gwen paid a sweet tribute to the baby boy with an invisible family photo. MORE: Gavin Rossdale pays sweet tribute to son Kingston lookalike – see photo SEE: Gwen Stefani’s Edgy Cooking Inside $ 13.2 Million House Is Wild Gwen has a quirky sense of style She was hugging Apollo in the selfie and crouching down next to him as they smiled for the camera. Apollo’s father Gavin also wished his son a happy birthday with an Instagram tribute. The couple divorced in 2016 after 14 years together, but Gwen is now set to walk down the aisle with her fiance, Blake Shelton, after five happy years of meetings. Find out more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







