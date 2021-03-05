Berlin Film Festival to Award Best Film, ‘Gender Neutral’ Actor Gongs

Berlin (AFP)

The 71st Berlin Film Festival wraps up on Friday after an edition of the pandemic era like never before, with its award for Best Golden Bear Film and its first “gender-neutral” acting gongs.

The later, shorter, fully online Berlinale, which kicked off on Monday, replaced the usual 11-day star-studded show that normally took place in February.

Critics who watched the films on their laptops said that despite the lack of red carpet glamor, it was a vintage year for the top 15 film selection, with few duds and a handful of gems.

“Petite Maman”, a moving drama about the coming of age by Frenchwoman Céline Sciamma, and “Mr Bachmann and His Class”, an ambitious German school documentary, were praised.

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw called Sciamma’s latest “spellbinding gem” and “beautiful fairytale reverie”, while New York critic David Ehrlich compared it to the Japanese classic “Spirited Away” to confuse ” soft borders between real and invented worlds “. .

– Sexual distinctions outdated –

Weighing in at nearly four hours, Maria Speth’s “Mr Bachmann and his Class” portrays an iconoclastic teacher on the verge of retirement who takes his immigrant high school students under his wing.

Indiewire said it was “one of the most promising films of the year” while Britain’s ScreenDaily said the affable Bachmann looked like “Bill Murray’s German cousin” with a knack for boosting the self-esteem of its students in the face of poverty and discrimination.

Germany made two light crowd plays – but without the crowd – with actor Daniel Bruehl’s first director “Next Door” and director’s sci-fi romance “Unorthodox” Maria Schrader “I’m Your Man “.

In the latter film, British star Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”) uses his fluent German to play a bespoke humanoid robot designed to win the heart of a Berlin museum flint researcher.

Variety called it an “ironic revelation, moving from a rigid, non-mundane physical comedy to an almost living and breathing emotional turmoil.”

Enthusiasm has raised speculation Stevens could walk away with the Berlinale’s first “Best Performance” Silver Bear, after the festival scrapped its awards for Best Actor and Actress. An accompanying performance will also be rewarded.

Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton both hailed Berlin’s attempt to put aside outdated gender distinctions, a move festival director Mariette Rissenbeek told AFP was intended to “stimulate debate on gender justice” in the entertainment industry.

– ‘Striking and impressive’ –

Critics also fainted over the first Georgian photo in competition in nearly 30 years, “What do we see when we look at the sky?”, On two lovers who do not recognize each other when a curse changes its appearance.

Variety critic Jessica Kiang called the “witty, warm and surprising modern folk tale” her favorite of the race.

Mexican Alonso Ruizpalacios created the Netflix feature film “A Cop Movie” which mixes documentary and narrative techniques to examine the struggles of police work in the nation’s capital.

The Hollywood Reporter hailed it as “an intriguing and utterly deconstructed look at what it takes to both be a cop and to play one, especially in a place where cops are often seen as criminals themselves -” same “.

Meanwhile, the German drama “Fabian: Going to the Dogs”, a Weimar-era tragedy about the descent to fascism, made favorable comparisons with the hit series “Babylon Berlin”, the magazine Der Spiegel l ‘appealing’ and ‘awesome’.

The Berlinale jury is made up of six previous Golden Bear winners, including last year’s winner, dissident Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof, who won the “There Is No Evil” award, on the penalty capital city.

Five of the members saw the films in person in the German capital at a specially reserved cinema, while Rasoulof watched them from Tehran under house arrest.

