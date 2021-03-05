Lego unveils adorable Winnie the Pooh set for adults and kids – and it’s out this month





Lego announced a brand new Winnie the Pooh set for adults and kids. The new playset is inspired by AA Milnes’ famous tales of the adventures of Christopher Robin, but it was created with an age group of 18+. It will be available for sale in Lego stores and online at lego.com from March 18 for Lego VIP members, and April 1 for all others.

(Image: LEGO)

The lovely model is made up of 1265 different parts and will cost you 89.99. Lego has released several Disney sets in the past, but the majority of them were aimed at children. Perfect for parents and their little ones, the new Winnie the Pooh set from the popular toy brand is so difficult to assemble it has a rating of 18+. The new playset is a Lego Ideas design, which means it was created by one fan and then voted on by others to become available for purchase. Designer Ben Alder said he “decided to set the scene so my kids could bring our bedtime stories to life, but he never really expected the positive reaction he received.” The Bear House can be opened to reveal familiar items, such as honey jars, a clock, and beehives outside. The new set also includes Pooh himself with a red balloon to collect honey from the bees, while Piglet is wrapped in his scarf and Tigger has just moved into the woods with his bag on a stick. You will also find Rabbit with its carrots and Eeyore with its tail and a removable ribbon. Other notable inclusions to the set include; a campfire and a log for Pooh to think about the things he finds, his front door with Mr. Sanders’ sign above it, his adorable blue bell to ring the front door, and finally, a sign pointing to the hundred acre lumber to make sure Pooh finds his way home. Federico Begher, Vice President of Global Marketing for the LEGO Group, said: Winnie the Pooh is a 95-year-old story that is loved around the world, so seeing Bens’ design sparked a lot of nostalgia for all of us. Plus, his personal story of how he created the set for his family to play out the lovely Winnie the Pooh stories using LEGO bricks looked like a lovely combination of family, LEGO bricks, and Winnie the Pooh! ‘Teddy bear that we wanted to share with others. “ Costing 89.99, the Lego Ideas Winnie the Pooh set is launching in Lego stores and online at lego.com from March 18 for Lego VIP members, and April 1 for all others.







